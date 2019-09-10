As Veeco Instrs Del (VECO) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Carlson Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Stake; As Eog Res (EOG) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Decreased Its Stake by $766,365

Carlson Capital LP decreased its stake in Veeco Instrs Inc Del (VECO) by 31.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP sold 388,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.16% . The hedge fund held 838,066 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.09M, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Veeco Instrs Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $488.25M market cap company. The stock increased 3.32% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $9.97. About 194,385 shares traded. Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) has declined 16.42% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VECO News: 07/05/2018 – Veeco Instruments Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 45c-Loss 26c; 10/04/2018 – Leading Supplier of Semiconductor-Based Solutions Chooses Veeco Propel® HVM MOCVD System; 07/05/2018 – Veeco Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $145M-$170M; 23/05/2018 – Veeco Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 07/05/2018 – VEECO INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 1.0C TO 20C, EST. 12.7C; 27/03/2018 – Veeco Achieves Milestone With 100 Automated MBE Systems Installed Worldwide; 07/05/2018 – Veeco Instruments 1Q Loss/Shr 34c; 07/05/2018 – Veeco Instruments Sees 2Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 20c; 23/05/2018 – Veeco Instruments Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 17/05/2018 – Veeco Instruments Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 21.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 8,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 29,309 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, down from 37,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.66% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $80. About 4.91M shares traded or 35.30% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold VECO shares while 30 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 2.13% more from 42.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 92,049 shares. Cap Ww stated it has 1.49 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Huntington Fincl Bank reported 200 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 140,899 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management owns 1,375 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & Inc accumulated 1.13 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Commercial Bank Of America De accumulated 407,918 shares or 0% of the stock. 76,214 are owned by Prudential Fincl Incorporated. Moreover, Pinebridge Invests LP has 0.01% invested in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) for 60,403 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO). Synovus Fin Corp has invested 0% in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO). Gp One Trading Limited Partnership reported 10,977 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) for 18,509 shares. Carlson Capital L P, a Texas-based fund reported 838,066 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 2,626 shares.

Analysts await Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.08 EPS, down 260.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Veeco Instruments Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59 billion and $5.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 316,715 shares to 653,315 shares, valued at $36.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 123,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tennessee-based Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation Tn has invested 0.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 43,712 were reported by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mngmt Ltd. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Llc holds 0.2% or 22,253 shares in its portfolio. Conning has 0.03% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 11,060 shares. Nelson Roberts Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Fincl Architects reported 1,732 shares. 164,091 were reported by Vigilant Mgmt Ltd Liability. Baillie Gifford And stated it has 4.82 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Com holds 0.42% or 29,309 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0.01% or 1,061 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First Interstate Fincl Bank has 0% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Investec Asset Ltd reported 65,426 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mngmt invested in 611,325 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P, Texas-based fund reported 2.30M shares. 111,590 were reported by Aqr Mngmt.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 29.14% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.75 per share. EOG’s profit will be $698.83M for 16.13 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.