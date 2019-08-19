As Vector Group LTD Com (VGR) Market Valuation Rose, Reinhart Partners Lifted by $1.03 Million Its Stake; Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Increased News New (NWS) Position

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Vector Group Ltd Com (VGR) by 92.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 102,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.56% . The institutional investor held 213,721 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31M, up from 111,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Vector Group Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.88. About 407,020 shares traded. Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) has declined 33.26% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.26% the S&P500. Some Historical VGR News: 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Real Estate Segment Rev $161.9M; 06/04/2018 – Vector Group Announces Douglas Elliman Ranking as Third-Largest Residential Real Estate Brokerage in the United States; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vector Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VGR); 24/04/2018 – Vector Software Announces New Release of the VectorCAST 2018 Test Automation Platform; 09/05/2018 – VECTOR GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 4C; 09/05/2018 – VECTOR GROUP 1Q REV. $429.0M; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vector’s B2 Cfr; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Rev $429M; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Tobacco Segment Rev $267.1M; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $53M

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in News Corp New (NWS) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 1.53 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.20% . The institutional investor held 5.49M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.58M, up from 3.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in News Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $14.38. About 182,006 shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) has declined 11.16% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.16% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold VGR shares while 52 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 70.06 million shares or 4.25% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur New York stated it has 5,281 shares. Cambridge Rech Advsrs reported 0.01% stake. Sg Americas Securities Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) for 40,215 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc holds 991,512 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Inc stated it has 41,719 shares. Nomura Hldgs has invested 0% in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). Hbk Invs Lp holds 0.01% or 79,100 shares in its portfolio. 32,479 are held by Verition Fund Ltd Com. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Com reported 740,843 shares. Company Of Vermont stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd has 83,613 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd Co reported 89,687 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 131,982 shares. Parkside Bancorporation And Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR).

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp Com (NASDAQ:FITB) by 27,425 shares to 562,526 shares, valued at $14.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dorman Products Inc Com (NASDAQ:DORM) by 4,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,374 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc Com (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.83, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 338 investors sold NWS shares while 124 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 53.25 million shares or 93.16% less from 778.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% of its portfolio in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS). Bancorp Of America Corporation De reported 432,559 shares stake. Numerixs Invest Techs reported 0.01% stake. Northern Trust reported 1.17 million shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 42,181 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset accumulated 1,666 shares. Old National Bank In reported 37,654 shares stake. Parametric Port Assocs Lc owns 184,331 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal & General Public Limited Company owns 480,315 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 57,637 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv has 704,864 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS). 6,454 are owned by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Country Trust Bancshares reported 10 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0% in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS).

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30B and $8.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 524,778 shares to 590,697 shares, valued at $419.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.20M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.31 million shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

