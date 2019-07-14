As Varonis Systems (VRNS) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Trimmed Its Position; Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Shareholder Mason Hill Advisors Trimmed Stake as Shares Declined

Mason Hill Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) by 75.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Hill Advisors Llc sold 2.46M shares as the company’s stock declined 30.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 783,924 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 3.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Hill Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $448.28M market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.8. About 2.01 million shares traded or 20.50% up from the average. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 53.71% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 15/03/2018 – Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2017; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 05/04/2018 – Madame Fortuna is Back; Purina and PetSmart Team Up Again to Help Consumers ‘Save a Fortune’; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – FY REVENUE AT 212.4 MLN ZLOTYS, UP 100 PCT VS YEAR AGO; 09/03/2018 FORTBET SAYS IT OWNS 95.84% IN FORTUNA AS OF MARCH 9; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL CONTROLS SPILL OF CRUDE OIL, MUD-GAS AT LA FORTUNA,; 28/04/2018 – Soccer-Fortuna Duesseldorf promoted to Bundesliga with last-gasp goal; 02/04/2018 – Fortuna Files Form 40-F, Annual Report; 28/03/2018 – Ecopetrol controls spill of crude oil, mud and gas at La Fortuna, Barrancabermeja

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 31,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 578,455 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.49 million, down from 609,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Varonis Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $66.39. About 279,343 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has declined 0.22% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 12/03/2018 – Varonis Systems at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS SEES 2Q REV. $61.5M TO $62.5M, EST. $61.3M; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $53.5M, EST. $49.7M; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at Infosecurity Europe 2018; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Rev $264M-$268.5M; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 22c; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 31C; 09/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 16; 20/03/2018 – Varonis Announces Dates and Cities for Customer Event Series

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.65, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold FSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 60.66 million shares or 10.52% less from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sector Pension Investment Board owns 408,400 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 10,086 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Llc invested in 56,373 shares or 0% of the stock. Pcj Counsel Limited owns 186,120 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability holds 2.70 million shares. British Columbia Investment Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Cibc Asset Management holds 370,893 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 79,965 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). 18,758 are held by Royal Bancshares Of Canada. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gru has 0% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 645,184 shares. Pnc Finance Svcs invested in 20,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) or 962,105 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc has 0.02% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 6.73M shares. Sprott Inc accumulated 1.67M shares.

More notable recent Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Fortuna to release fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results on March 13, 2019; Conference call at 11 a.m. Eastern on March 14, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on March 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on June 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Fortuna provides construction update and reports initial on-site arrival of mine equipment at its Lindero gold Project in Argentina – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2018. More interesting news about Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Juniorminingnetwork.com‘s news article titled: “Fortuna Silver Mines reports heavy seasonal rains caused an overflow in a contingency pond of the dry stack tailings facility at the San Jose Mine, Mexico – Junior Mining Network” with publication date: October 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold VRNS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 24.40 million shares or 2.67% more from 23.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 84,201 are owned by Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab. Stifel Financial reported 0% stake. Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 38,450 shares. Glenmede Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 94,820 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Coe Cap Management Ltd Liability has 1.22% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Voya Mgmt Ltd Company has 0% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 11,310 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co holds 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) or 16,032 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Finance has 0% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Mufg Americas Holding stated it has 165 shares. Brandywine Managers Llc owns 5,100 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Woodstock holds 4,886 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Sei Investments Co reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). 28,800 were reported by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Prudential Fincl holds 0% or 41,510 shares in its portfolio.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holdings by 28,828 shares to 497,721 shares, valued at $25.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cadence Bancorp by 189,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.80 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of Nt Butterfield And Son Ltd.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.64 million activity.