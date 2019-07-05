As Varonis Sys (VRNS) Valuation Rose, Wasatch Advisors Decreased Holding; Brookside Capital Management Stake in E Trade Financial (ETFC) Has Cut by $380,558 as Valuation Rose

Brookside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc sold 8,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 265,475 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.33 million, down from 273,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $46.11. About 891,751 shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 25.35% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ E*TRADE Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETFC); 05/04/2018 – E*TRADE RAISED TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade Financial Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades Up 5% vs Jan; 15/03/2018 – That values Robinhood at $5.6 billion, the report said, citing sources. The valuation would more than quadruple Robinhood’s size and make the start-up worth just over a third of online brokerage E*Trade; 23/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Announces Upcoming Speaking Engagement; 27/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $63; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Profitability Continues to Be Strongly Positioned to Benefit From Higher Rates and Client Brokerage Assets; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for Feb 2018; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Rev $708M

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 12,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 569,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.98M, down from 582,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $62.66. About 123,828 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has declined 0.22% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Rev $264M-$268.5M; 24/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 13/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 17; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 06/03/2018 Varonis Introduces Support for Hewlett Packard Enterprise 3PAR StoreServ Storage for File Access and Auditing; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at Infosecurity Europe 2018; 26/04/2018 – Media Alert: Varonis Demos Latest Products and Presents Insights on Data-Centric Security at Dell Technologies World 2018; 09/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 16; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 7c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Varonis Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNS)

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 454,246 shares to 705,860 shares, valued at $35.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 15.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.95 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $269.31M for 10.48 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.92% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $3.10 million activity. 45,724 shares were sold by Roessner Karl A, worth $2.17M. $101,734 worth of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) was bought by Chersi Robert J on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Bessemer Grp Incorporated Inc has 0% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 1,145 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 56,592 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation holds 0.01% or 161,504 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 455,229 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 10,745 were accumulated by Highstreet Asset Inc. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 332,824 shares stake. Regions Financial reported 0% stake. Hbk Investments LP reported 526,887 shares. Bluemar Lc owns 180,594 shares or 2.92% of their US portfolio. Yorktown Mngmt And Rech invested in 0.27% or 18,200 shares. Ashfield Ltd has 85,183 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 14,400 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk, Japan-based fund reported 200,401 shares. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 2,906 shares.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28B and $9.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goosehead Ins Inc by 268,202 shares to 1.56 million shares, valued at $43.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 133,004 shares in the quarter, for a total of 685,760 shares, and has risen its stake in Lovesac Company.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.64 million activity.