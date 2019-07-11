As Varonis Sys (VRNS) Stock Value Rose, Holder G2 Investment Partners Management Cut Holding; Baldwin Investment Management Has Increased Its Stake in Nvidia (NVDA) as Stock Price Rose

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 58.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 88,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 63,343 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, down from 151,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $63.88. About 24,831 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has declined 0.22% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 09/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 16; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Rev $264M-$268.5M; 13/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 17; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Rev $61.5M-$62.5M; 29/05/2018 – Varonis Celebrates Winners of Inaugural Channel Partner Awards; 26/04/2018 – Media Alert: Varonis Demos Latest Products and Presents Insights on Data-Centric Security at Dell Technologies World 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Varonis Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNS); 06/03/2018 Varonis Introduces Support for Hewlett Packard Enterprise 3PAR StoreServ Storage for File Access and Auditing; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 22c; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $53.5M, EST. $49.7M

Baldwin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 88.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc bought 3,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,655 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, up from 3,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.90B market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $3.98 during the last trading session, reaching $164.04. About 2.90M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Nvidia is testing self-driving technology globally including in New Jersey, Santa Clara, Japan and Germany; 18/04/2018 – Hard OCP: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1180 Rumor Mill; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GAMING DEMAND REMAINS VERY HEALTHY; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia into the tech slide because a big year for chipmaker is ahead; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Shows Industry’s First Scale-Up Al and Machine Learning Systems based on the Latest Generation CPUs and NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs for Superior Performance and Density; 27/03/2018 – Penguin Computing Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network High Performance Computing Partner of the Year Award; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA and Arm Partner to Bring Deep Learning to Billions of IoT Devices; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY DATACENTER REVENUE GREW 71 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $701 MLN; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang in a wide-ranging interview on cryptocurrency, self-driving cars and Nvidia’s graphics business; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS SUSPENDED TESTING FOLLOWING FATAL UBER ACCIDENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eulav Asset Mngmt invested in 0.58% or 77,000 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt has 701 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Da Davidson And Co invested in 0.05% or 17,205 shares. The California-based Destination Wealth Management has invested 0.05% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.32% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 480,000 shares. 10,075 are owned by Mitchell Capital Mngmt. Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 11,447 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Trust Co holds 5,100 shares. Bp Public Limited invested 0.44% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Dupont Cap Management owns 36,289 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Horseman Capital Mngmt stated it has 18,100 shares. Symphony Asset Ltd Com holds 2,571 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 208,542 shares. Vestor Cap Lc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 9,576 shares. E&G Advsr LP holds 0.11% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,330 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 29 investors sold VRNS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 24.40 million shares or 2.67% more from 23.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Consultants Incorporated holds 0.02% or 3,500 shares in its portfolio. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers holds 1.38% or 578,455 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Pittenger & Anderson reported 37 shares. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership accumulated 796,303 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com stated it has 16,032 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Schmidt P J Inv has 0.09% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Sg Americas Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Stanley stated it has 19,628 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co holds 6,103 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Menta Cap Limited Liability Company owns 0.14% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 5,456 shares. Artisan Lp owns 322,326 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 3,173 shares. American Interest Grp Inc holds 18,005 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 0% or 213,434 shares.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $324.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 101,941 shares to 257,299 shares, valued at $5.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 86,942 shares in the quarter, for a total of 247,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Lumentum Hldgs Inc.

