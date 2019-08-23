As Varonis Sys (VRNS) Share Value Rose, Holder Eventide Asset Management Decreased by $13.69 Million Its Position; Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Decreased Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Position as Stock Rose

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 35.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 232,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The institutional investor held 420,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.05M, down from 652,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $69.73. About 241,594 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 06/03/2018 Varonis Introduces Support for Hewlett Packard Enterprise 3PAR StoreServ Storage for File Access and Auditing; 16/05/2018 – Varonis Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 16/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 16; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Rev $53.5M; 30/05/2018 – Varonis Highlights Latest Products and Explores the Future of Cybersecurity at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2018; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at lnfosecurity Europe 2018; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 22c; 12/03/2018 – Varonis Systems at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at Infosecurity Europe 2018

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 97.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp sold 30,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The hedge fund held 821 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 30,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $10.9 during the last trading session, reaching $512.6. About 455,761 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14B and $7.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 741,470 shares to 4.34M shares, valued at $91.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fts International Inc by 104,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.51 EPS, up 14.61% or $0.83 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $595.86 million for 19.69 P/E if the $6.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.91% negative EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.03% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 1,137 shares. Logan Cap Mgmt has invested 1.57% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Telemus Cap Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Oakbrook Invests Ltd Llc owns 0.08% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 3,060 shares. Adams Natural Fund has invested 1.72% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 123,308 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 15,667 shares. Cibc Asset accumulated 0.02% or 9,112 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt New York holds 2 shares. Pittenger Anderson holds 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 180 shares. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Management Lp has 0% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Trust Inv Advisors, Indiana-based fund reported 640 shares. Point72 Asset Lp invested in 3,802 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg Inc has invested 0.14% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Viewing Sherwin Williams’ $25 Per Share Loss Through Benzinga’s Securities Lending Volatility Index – Benzinga” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The The Sherwin-Williams Company’s (NYSE:SHW) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $2.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 29,506 shares to 93,006 shares, valued at $15.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arqule Inc (NASDAQ:ARQL) by 1.03M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML).