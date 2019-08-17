As Varonis Sys (VRNS) Share Price Rose, Holder G2 Investment Partners Management Has Lowered Its Position by $5.21 Million; V F (VFC) Holder Voloridge Investment Management Decreased Its Stake as Share Value Declined

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 58.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 88,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The hedge fund held 63,343 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, down from 151,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $69.03. About 269,108 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at Infosecurity Europe 2018; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 12/04/2018 – RSA 2018: Varonis Showcases Latest Products, Hosts Session Exploring Data-Centric Security and More; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Rev $53.5M; 12/03/2018 – Varonis Systems at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 16/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 17; 30/05/2018 – Varonis Highlights Latest Products and Explores the Future of Cybersecurity at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2018; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 7c; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 22c

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 65.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 99,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 53,259 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63M, down from 152,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $78.78. About 1.29 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.67 INCLUDING ITEMS; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp to Sell Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands; 19/03/2018 – VF IN PACT TO SELL NAUTICA® BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS; 28/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Steve Murray as Vice Pres, Strategic Projects; 16/03/2018 – VF’s Steven Rendle Saw 2017 Compensation Jump 58.2%; 28/03/2018 – VF NAMES STEVE MURRAY AS VP, STRATEGIC PROJECTS; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Brand Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to VF’s EPS; 23/04/2018 – Vans Opens Public Vote For The Ninth Annual Custom Culture Competition; 14/03/2018 – VF SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO EARNINGS; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica(R) Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $324.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN) by 131,804 shares to 154,304 shares, valued at $5.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Everi Hldgs Inc by 121,478 shares in the quarter, for a total of 641,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardlytics Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold VRNS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 24.40 million shares or 2.67% more from 23.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Savings Bank has 0.01% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 4,297 shares. Illinois-based Great Lakes Advsrs Llc has invested 0.09% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Duncker Streett & Inc has invested 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Qs Llc, New York-based fund reported 17,828 shares. Paw invested in 1.48% or 25,000 shares. Millennium Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Stifel holds 3,370 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Moreover, Winslow Evans And Crocker has 0% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 6 shares. The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 0.15% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Jane Street Grp Ltd stated it has 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Inc Ks invested in 111,330 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Principal Group Inc has 0% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 18,645 shares. Atria Investments Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 4,368 shares. Woodstock holds 4,886 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $513.64M for 15.27 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $3.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 11,527 shares to 20,406 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 17,683 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,056 shares, and has risen its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corp New York has invested 0.13% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Moreover, Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 43,030 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Comm holds 0.07% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 69,662 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt reported 4.18M shares stake. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 2,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal General Grp Plc has 2.34 million shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Franklin Street Advsr Nc reported 89,909 shares. 344,619 were accumulated by Prudential Financial. Choate Invest has 16,124 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cambridge Tru has 0.48% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 91,692 shares. Schwartz Counsel Inc has invested 2.04% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Mercer Capital Advisers has invested 0.13% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Northern Corporation accumulated 5.28M shares. Assetmark stated it has 402 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advsr invested in 988 shares or 0.01% of the stock.