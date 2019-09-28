As Varonis Sys (VRNS) Share Price Rose, Cadian Capital Management LP Has Raised Position by $29.73 Million; As Primo Wtr (PRMW) Stock Value Declined, Akre Capital Management Lifted by $2.29 Million Its Position

Akre Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (PRMW) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc bought 190,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 3.05 million shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.50 million, up from 2.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Primo Wtr Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $484.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.63% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $12.36. About 94,763 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 06/03/2018 – Primo Water 4Q Net $3.03M; 15/03/2018 – SD STANDARD DRILLING PLC SDSD.OL – TRANSACTION OF PURCHASING TWO VESSELS WILL BE COMPLETED ULTIMO MARCH OR PRIMO APRIL 2018; 06/03/2018 Primo Water 4Q EPS 9c; 05/04/2018 – Primo TV Premieres Its First Original Scripted Series Five @ 305; 03/04/2018 – State University of New York Selects Ex Libris Alma and Primo Solutions for Libraries on 61 Campuses; 08/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $303 MLN TO $307 MLN; 29/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER HAD 3 REPORTS OF HOT WATER LEAK, ONE BURN INJURY; 30/04/2018 – Primo Water Rises for 8 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $61.0 MLN TO $63.0 MLN; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova(R) System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Device Designs

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 97.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 487,453 shares as the company's stock rose 2.35% . The hedge fund held 989,553 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.29 million, up from 502,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.76% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $59.68. About 351,170 shares traded or 7.45% up from the average. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $106,486 activity. 1,000 Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) shares with value of $11,500 were bought by Mills David J. On Thursday, August 8 the insider Hass David W. bought $11,095. Battle Emma S. bought $4,990 worth of stock. $17,171 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) was bought by BRENNER RICHARD A on Friday, August 9.

More notable recent Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Earnings Preview: Primo Water (PRMW) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Yahoo Finance" on July 29, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.38 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 1.01 in 2019Q1.

More notable recent Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Varonis Announces Full Event Schedule for Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2019 – GlobeNewswire" on June 12, 2019

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 281,167 shares to 16,825 shares, valued at $385,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).