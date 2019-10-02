As Varonis Sys (VRNS) Market Value Rose, P-A-W Capital Has Cut Stake; Tci Wealth Advisors Lowered Its Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) as Stock Price Declined

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 8.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc sold 6,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 68,785 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.27 million, down from 74,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $67.28. About 5.98M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/05/2018 – EXXON HAS STARTED EVACUATING NON-ESSENTIAL WORKERS FROM LENA; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 25/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces 84 Percent Increase in P’nyang Resource, Potential Expansion in PNG; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50T; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022; 11/05/2018 – COMMENTARY: As the market rallies, Exxon could be the ultimate catch-up trade (via @tradingnation); 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RE

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24M, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $58.5. About 104,503 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 16/05/2018 – Varonis Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 31C; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Rev $53.5M; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 22c; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS SEES 2Q REV. $61.5M TO $62.5M, EST. $61.3M; 06/03/2018 Varonis Introduces Support for Hewlett Packard Enterprise 3PAR StoreServ Storage for File Access and Auditing; 30/05/2018 – Varonis Highlights Latest Products and Explores the Future of Cybersecurity at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2018; 24/04/2018 – Varonis Showcases Latest Products to Protect Data Security at IP Expo Manchester; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 13/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 17

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 18.48 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold VRNS shares while 42 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 24.76 million shares or 1.50% more from 24.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.62 earnings per share, down 148.00% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Varonis Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% EPS growth.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $92.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gaia Inc New by 50,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.