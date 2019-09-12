As Varonis Sys (VRNS) Market Value Rose, Cadian Capital Management LP Upped Its Stake; Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Has Lowered as Share Price Rose

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 97.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 487,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The hedge fund held 989,553 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.29 million, up from 502,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $62.74. About 124,424 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 22c; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 12/03/2018 – Varonis Systems at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Rev $61.5M-$62.5M; 09/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 16; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS SEES 2Q REV. $61.5M TO $62.5M, EST. $61.3M; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $53.5M, EST. $49.7M; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at lnfosecurity Europe 2018; 26/04/2018 – Media Alert: Varonis Demos Latest Products and Presents Insights on Data-Centric Security at Dell Technologies World 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Varonis Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNS)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 14.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 3,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 19,030 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.66 million, down from 22,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $137.94. About 2.73M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson Estate Sues Disney Over `Last Days’ Special; 09/05/2018 – FOX – THE FOX NEWS CHANNEL ACHIEVED ITS HIGHEST QUARTERLY EBITDA IN ITS HISTORY – LACHLAN MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $1.61B TO DATE; 09/05/2018 – CMO Today: Disney Upbeat on Fox Deal; Facebook Management Reshuffle; Google I/O Announcements; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’; 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes; 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year; 12/04/2018 – UK takeover panel rules Disney must offer to buy all of Sky

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ledyard National Bank & Trust has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 131.10M are held by Vanguard Group Inc Inc. Covey Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 28,090 shares or 4.7% of the stock. Moreover, Westwood Holdg Inc has 0.92% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 604,955 shares. Bender Robert Assocs reported 2.21% stake. Pioneer Trust Bancorporation N A Or reported 64,786 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa reported 2.51% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hutchinson Cap Management Ca reported 68,322 shares. Sprucegrove Investment Mgmt holds 2.35% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 265,800 shares. Ajo LP holds 0.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 222,485 shares. Waverton Invest Management Limited stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Co reported 9,849 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Skylands Lc holds 0.1% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Beck Ltd Liability Corp owns 41,327 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama accumulated 1.28M shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Companies Paying the Price for Raising Prices in 2019 – Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “OId Worries Are Dragging Down Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Disney+’s Value Proposition Just Got Even Stronger – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 31.93 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold VRNS shares while 42 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 24.76 million shares or 1.50% more from 24.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Ltd holds 0.01% or 28,760 shares in its portfolio. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) or 83,047 shares. 163,010 were accumulated by Invesco. Strs Ohio holds 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) or 16,300 shares. Paw holds 20,000 shares or 1.34% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc has 189,786 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Limited Liability holds 0.2% or 150,651 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Waddell & Reed Fincl reported 862,864 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 13,651 shares. Sei Invests reported 410,071 shares stake. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 7,893 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co holds 46 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eventide Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 420,000 shares. Vanguard Group has invested 0.01% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).

More notable recent Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Investigate Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) At US$62.67? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Varonis Recognized on CRN’s 2019 Security 100 List Nasdaq:VRNS – GlobeNewswire” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Varonis Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Varonis Systems (VRNS) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 11,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $79.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 62,046 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 548,500 shares, and cut its stake in Spotify Technology S A.