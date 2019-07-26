As Varonis Sys (VRNS) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Wasatch Advisors Has Cut Its Stake; Pettyjohn Wood & White Maintains Position in Fedex (FDX)

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 12,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 569,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.98 million, down from 582,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $70.38. About 217,508 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has declined 0.22% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 16/05/2018 – Varonis Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at Infosecurity Europe 2018; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at lnfosecurity Europe 2018; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 31C; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 22c; 20/03/2018 – Varonis Announces Dates and Cities for Customer Event Series; 30/05/2018 – Varonis Highlights Latest Products and Explores the Future of Cybersecurity at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2018; 13/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 17; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 7c

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 28.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc bought 5,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,237 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, up from 19,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $175.87. About 1.96 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 15/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FEDEX DOES NOT ENDORSE TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED MINI-TENDER OFFER; 12/04/2018 – North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards Names Hannah Elliott as New Juror; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX EXPANDING E-COMMERCE CAPABILITIES WITH PURCHASE OF P2P; 21/03/2018 – KVUE News: Sources tell @tplohetski the investigation against the suspect strengthened after the suspect’s trip to the FedEx s; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES INTEGRATION OF FEDEX/TNT SALES FORCES YR EARLY IN 2019; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS IT PLACED A SMALL ORDER FOR TESLA VEHICLES, WILL TEST THEM IN THE NEAR FUTURE; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Office Survey Reveals Enduring Preference for Printed Materials in Today’s Increasingly Digital Environment; 26/03/2018 – FedEx: Fully-Electric Tesla Trucks Scheduled to Begin Production in 2019; 20/03/2018 – Global News Toronto: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday; 20/03/2018 – KOIN News: BREAKING: Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from Austin to

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $318,546 activity. $419,160 worth of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) shares were sold by MERINO JOHN L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Service Group holds 125,163 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.16% or 20,236 shares. United American Secs Incorporated (D B A Uas Asset Management) holds 2.06% or 25,120 shares in its portfolio. Chickasaw Cap Mgmt Lc reported 4,703 shares. Moreover, Scotia Cap has 0.16% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Liability Corp holds 0.59% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 90,963 shares. Primecap Mngmt Co Ca has invested 2.01% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 40,373 are held by Dubuque National Bank & Trust And Trust. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx has 0.45% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Excalibur Corp accumulated 4,895 shares or 0.84% of the stock. Palladium Ptnrs Ltd reported 38,063 shares. Chem National Bank & Trust holds 0.27% or 13,272 shares in its portfolio. Steinberg Global Asset has 0.48% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 13,135 shares. Loews Corp has 2,150 shares. L & S Advsrs stated it has 2,270 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.64 million activity.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28B and $9.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intra Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 377,561 shares to 2.36M shares, valued at $28.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 694,494 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.47 million shares, and has risen its stake in Esquire Finl Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold VRNS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 24.40 million shares or 2.67% more from 23.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). 25,000 were reported by Paw Capital. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 0% or 94,820 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Liability owns 8,489 shares. Fifth Third Bank holds 0% or 85 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg owns 165 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wesbanco Savings Bank Inc has 0.04% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 14,421 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.22% or 796,303 shares in its portfolio. Psagot Inv House invested in 0% or 1,023 shares. 2,200 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset. 5,400 are held by Schmidt P J Inc. 180,379 are held by Millennium Management Lc. Citadel Advsr Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Captrust Fincl Advsr reported 361 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Numerixs Invest Technologies invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).