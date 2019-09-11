As Varonis Sys Com (VRNS) Share Value Rose, Bogle Investment Management LP Cut by $4.28 Million Its Stake; Fj Capital Management Holds Position in Independent Bk Group (IBTX)

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc Com (VRNS) by 72.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 72,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The institutional investor held 26,921 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, down from 99,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $63.2. About 311,810 shares traded or 0.36% up from the average. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 06/03/2018 Varonis Introduces Support for Hewlett Packard Enterprise 3PAR StoreServ Storage for File Access and Auditing; 16/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at Infosecurity Europe 2018; 20/03/2018 – Varonis Announces Dates and Cities for Customer Event Series; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at lnfosecurity Europe 2018; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $53.5M, EST. $49.7M; 24/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 26/04/2018 – Media Alert: Varonis Demos Latest Products and Presents Insights on Data-Centric Security at Dell Technologies World 2018; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Rev $61.5M-$62.5M

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Independent Bk Group Inc (IBTX) by 132% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 517,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The hedge fund held 909,454 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.65 million, up from 392,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Independent Bk Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.87. About 131,885 shares traded. Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has declined 15.90% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical IBTX News: 23/04/2018 – Independent Bank Group 1Q EPS $1.03; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group: Expects Deal to Be 4.7% Dilutive to Tangible Book Value Per Shr at Closing With an Earnback Period of 3.1 Years; 22/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBTX); 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $35.37 PER GBNK SHARE; 23/04/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 4%, EST. 3.89%; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP, TO BUY GUARANTY BANCORP; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 14C FROM 12C, EST. 12C; 04/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP INC – ANNOUNCED THAT INDEPENDENT BANK PLANS TO OPEN ITS FIRST NEW LOCATION IN COLORADO; 25/04/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP REPORTS PRIVATE SALES BY HOLDERS

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40 million and $968.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookline Bancorp Inc Del (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 230,370 shares to 44,630 shares, valued at $643,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 35,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.37M shares, and cut its stake in Civista Bancshares Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold IBTX shares while 24 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 25.87 million shares or 30.26% more from 19.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yorktown Management & Research Communications reported 7,045 shares. 17,347 were accumulated by Eaton Vance Mngmt. Principal Group Inc accumulated 33,072 shares. State Street holds 1.20 million shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 654,014 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Forest Hill Cap Lc owns 164,496 shares. Moreover, United Capital Fincl Advisers Llc has 0.01% invested in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) for 36,180 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 874 shares. 82,822 are owned by Wedge Cap Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc. 23,091 were accumulated by Comerica Commercial Bank. Elizabeth Park Cap holds 5.51% or 269,038 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 7,944 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 37,673 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 260,018 were reported by Rmb Capital Limited Liability Co. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De reported 145,931 shares.

More notable recent Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Great Western Bancorp to acquire trust assets of Independent Bank – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Independent Bank Celebrates the Opening of Denver Tech Center Branch – GlobeNewswire” published on September 13, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Independent Bank Group, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Guaranty Bancorp – GlobeNewswire” on January 02, 2019. More interesting news about Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Independent Bank to Open New Branch in Denver Tech Center – GlobeNewswire” published on May 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Independent Bank Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 21, 2019.

Since April 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $114,713 activity. On Wednesday, May 29 the insider Harrison Alicia Kuhn bought $14,652.

More notable recent Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Varonis Systems (VRNS) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Varonis -18% on downside Q1, FY19 outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on February 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Varonis Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:VRNS – GlobeNewswire” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Varonis Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:VRNS – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Varonis to Present at the D.A. Davidson 18th Annual Technology Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 29 investors sold VRNS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 24.40 million shares or 2.67% more from 23.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 355,284 were accumulated by Geode Capital. Voya Management Llc reported 11,310 shares stake. Mufg Americas Corp holds 165 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank reported 85 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock Inc accumulated 1.99 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Trexquant Invest Lp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Tci Wealth Advisors owns 10 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Rech accumulated 16,274 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc owns 2.71M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 3,173 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 24,000 were reported by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Llc stated it has 8,489 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc has 70,213 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Coe Capital Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 17,610 shares or 1.22% of the stock. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Analysts await Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.62 earnings per share, down 148.00% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Varonis Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% EPS growth.