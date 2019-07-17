As Varonis Sys Com (VRNS) Share Price Rose, Jackson Square Partners Raised Its Stake by $7.05 Million; As Newell Brands (NWL) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Whitnell & Co Cut by $336,000 Its Holding

Whitnell & Co decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 92.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co sold 22,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,788 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27,000, down from 24,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $14.87. About 4.17M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Announces Details of Transformation Plan; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands to Nominate Bridget Ryan Berman From Starboard’s Slate; 11/04/2018 – Widen Launches New Video Asset Management Solutions for Digital Marketers; 03/04/2018 – Park Place Technologies Announces Tony Tricarichi As Chief Financial Officer; 20/03/2018 – Starboard nominees to Newell board withdraw after Icahn move; 09/03/2018 – STARBOARD REITERATES NWL DISAPPROVAL,CITES DIRECTOR RESIGNATION; 04/05/2018 – Newell expands divestiture plan, to sell Waddington for $2.3 bln; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Waddington Had 2017 Net Sales of $907M; 08/03/2018 – Newell Brands Announces Board Change; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – GROSS PROCEEDS FROM DIVESTITURE ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2.3 BLN

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc Com (VRNS) by 9.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc bought 119,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.68M, up from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $67.75. About 293,231 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has declined 0.22% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 7c; 24/04/2018 – Varonis Showcases Latest Products to Protect Data Security at IP Expo Manchester; 12/04/2018 – RSA 2018: Varonis Showcases Latest Products, Hosts Session Exploring Data-Centric Security and More; 06/03/2018 Varonis Introduces Support for Hewlett Packard Enterprise 3PAR StoreServ Storage for File Access and Auditing; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 09/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 16; 13/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 17; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 31C; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at Infosecurity Europe 2018; 24/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at Conference Jun 12

More notable recent Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 209% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Varonis Announces Full Event Schedule for Infosecurity Europe 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Varonis Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Varonis Helps Companies Prepare for the Upcoming California Consumer Privacy Act – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.64 million activity.

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97B and $18.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Capital Stock Usd0.001 Cl A by 88,795 shares to 277,351 shares, valued at $326.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Materials Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 406,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.67M shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold VRNS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 24.40 million shares or 2.67% more from 23.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirador Cap Prtnrs Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 7,390 shares. United Service Automobile Association has invested 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Llc owns 67,176 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt holds 11,310 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc invested 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). State Street Corporation reported 599,652 shares or 0% of all its holdings. S Squared Tech Ltd reported 2.54% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Sei Invs Com invested 0.07% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). 37 are owned by Pittenger And Anderson. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 439,377 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 6,407 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Captrust has 361 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 18,471 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & reported 16,638 shares.

Analysts await Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 56.10% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.82 per share. NWL’s profit will be $152.30 million for 10.33 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by Newell Brands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 157.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Newell Down 20% in 3 Months: Is a Turnaround on the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on April 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Newell Brands: Collect 5% While You Wait For 52% Upside – Seeking Alpha” on January 04, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into KT Corporation (KT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Newell (NWL) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates in Q4 – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 11, 2019.