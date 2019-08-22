As Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Valuation Declined, Holder Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Position; Zillow Group (Z) Market Valuation Rose While Ancient Art LP Trimmed Position by $2.97 Million

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 8,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 97,124 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.76M, down from 105,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $108.19. About 374,981 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 REVENUE GROWTH RANGE OF 6 PERCENT TO 9 PERCENT, WHICH NOW INCLUDES IMPACT FROM CURRENCY FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR; 22/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-SIRTEX RESPONSE TO VARIAN RELEASE ON CDH COMPETING BID-SRX.AX; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N SAYS NOTES RECEIPT OF COMPETING BID BY SIRTEX; 26/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – ANNOUNCES FIRB HAS DECIDED THAT COMMONWEALTH OF AUSTRALIA HAS NO OBJECTION TO VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS TO ACQUIRE SIRTEX; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND VARIAN SCHEME; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL SAYS GETS U.S., GERMAN APPROVAL FOR VARIAN DEAL; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX SAYS VARIAN HAS INDICATED IT WILL STICK TO ITS PROPOSAL; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.15, EST. $1.04; 14/05/2018 – varian medical systems inc. | halcyon | K181032 | 05/09/2018 |

Ancient Art Lp decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp sold 87,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 53.77% . The hedge fund held 1.36 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.56 million, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $35.33. About 525,682 shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Zillow Group CEO Spencer Rascoff about the company’s recently announced move into flipping homes; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: To Report 2Q Results for Two Segments: Internet, Media & Technology Segment, Homes Segment; 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation from the Code Conference on Wednesday, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense; 21/03/2018 – Zillow at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 02/04/2018 – Redfin files to raise $100 million in an IPO as the online real estate broker takes on Zillow; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Amazon’s HQ2 Would Spur the Biggest Rent Hikes in Nashville and Denver; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Kathleen Philips Is Retiring From Role as CFO Effective May 31; 15/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Zillow Group, Inc. Class C (Z), TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC), And Others; 14/03/2018 Zillow Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21; 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense, saying the social network shows evidence of a “cultural shift.”

More notable recent Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Impact of Mortgage Rules and Shifting Demographics Continue to Shape the Canadian Consumer Credit Market – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Founder Rich Barton Returns as CEO of Zillow Group – GlobeNewswire” published on February 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Expands Board With Appointment of Z. Jamie Behar as Independent Director – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is IBM (IBM) Down 11.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zillow EPS beats by $0.07, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Ancient Art Lp, which manages about $961.48 million and $549.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 50,000 shares to 2.59 million shares, valued at $88.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Lc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Us National Bank De accumulated 51,335 shares. 76,041 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Moreover, Trexquant Inv LP has 0.34% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 34,041 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 20 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Financial Limited Liability stated it has 371 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny owns 0.02% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 33,826 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Incorporated holds 76,189 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust holds 12,188 shares. World Asset has 0.05% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 6,587 shares. Madison Inv has 216,293 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Com invested in 13,328 shares. Moreover, First Personal Fincl Services has 0.02% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 4,054 shares or 0% of the stock. Castleark Ltd has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75M and $769.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4,021 shares to 133,226 shares, valued at $13.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,655 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp. (NYSE:BBT).

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 7.76% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $113.83M for 21.64 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.30% negative EPS growth.