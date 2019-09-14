As Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Valuation Declined, Fairpointe Capital Has Cut Its Holding by $13.29 Million; Aristeia Capital Lifted Wix Com LTD (WIX) Position by $518,158 as Share Price Rose

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by 28.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 97,709 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 242,374 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.99M, down from 340,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $117.39. About 1.15 million shares traded or 65.82% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 04/04/2018 – C-RAD AB CRADb.ST – GETS ORDER FROM VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS TO DELIVER TO NYA KAROLINSKA SOLNA (NKS) HOSPITAL; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – VARIAN NOTIFIES SIRTEX IT WILL NOT SUBMIT A COUNTERPROPOSAL TO COMPETING BID; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 25/04/2018 – Varian’s Latest Quarter Boosted By Oncology Revenue; 30/05/2018 – Varian Halcyon Systems Expand Access to Cancer Care at Three Centers in Africa; 17/05/2018 – Varian Signs Training and Education Cooperation Agreement with Brazil Ministry of Health and Science and Technology; 27/03/2018 – Varian Eclipse Customers Take Top Overall Spots at World Championships of Treatment Planning; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – GERMAN FCO CONFIRMED PROPOSED SCHEME DOES NOT FULFIL CONDITIONS FOR PROHIBITION PURSUANT TO ACT AGAINST RESTRAINTS OF COMPETITION; 22/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-SIRTEX RESPONSE TO VARIAN RELEASE ON CDH COMPETING BID-SRX.AX; 19/04/2018 – Varian Expands Capabilities of Halcyon Treatment System with New Imaging Technologies

Aristeia Capital Llc increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc bought 3,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The hedge fund held 84,449 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.00 million, up from 80,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $123.81. About 472,698 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 4.31% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $110.19 million for 24.25 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold VAR shares while 171 reduced holdings.

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00B and $2.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 16,422 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $34.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 22,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings.