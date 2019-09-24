As Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Stock Value Declined, Smith Asset Management Group LP Increased Position by $5.79 Million; Brandywine Global Investment Management Decreased Its Occidental Pete (OXY) Position by $26.75 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) by 18.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 42,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The hedge fund held 270,586 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.84M, up from 228,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $117.97. About 487,956 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – AT THIS TIME, DIRECTORS OF CO CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT & RECOMMEND VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC’S SCHEME; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.15; 22/05/2018 – Australia’s Sirtex Medicals gets binding offer from China’s CDH; 04/04/2018 – REG-C-RAD to supply advanced surface tracking solution to Swedish Cancer Center Nya Karolinska Solna through Varian Medical Systems; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical Sees FY Revenue Up 6% to 9; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS ENTERED INTO A REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS RANGE OF $475 MLN TO $550 MLN; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – VARIAN NOTIFIES SIRTEX IT WILL NOT SUBMIT A COUNTERPROPOSAL TO COMPETING BID; 25/04/2018 – Varian to Equip New Karolinska Solna Hospital in Sweden with TrueBeam Radiotherapy Systems and Software

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 77.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 534,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 151,501 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.62M, down from 686,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $45.5. About 7.37 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.14M for 16.25 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. Hollub Vicki A. also bought $1.80 million worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. The insider Brown Oscar K bought 15,000 shares worth $724,200. Shares for $222,850 were bought by Dillon Kenneth on Friday, August 16. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $243,850 was made by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12. On Monday, August 12 the insider KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $224,800. Shearer Bob bought $753,258 worth of stock.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 52,877 shares to 238,830 shares, valued at $7.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 10,383 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,085 shares, and has risen its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP).

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $2.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 54,371 shares to 280,762 shares, valued at $24.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Landstar Systems Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 238,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 317 shares, and cut its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL).