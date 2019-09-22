As Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Cannell Peter B & Company Trimmed Position by $674,152; Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Raised Its Position in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) as Stock Rose

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) by 3.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc sold 4,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The hedge fund held 134,179 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.27 million, down from 139,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $117.53. About 1.30M shares traded or 81.40% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 25/04/2018 – Varian’s Latest Quarter Boosted By Oncology Revenue; 26/04/2018 – Hospital Alemāo Oswaldo Cruz in Brazil Selects Varian Halcyon Cancer Treatment System; 17/05/2018 – Varian Signs Training and Education Cooperation Agreement with Brazil Ministry of Health and Science and Technology; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – GERMAN FCO CONFIRMED PROPOSED SCHEME DOES NOT FULFIL CONDITIONS FOR PROHIBITION PURSUANT TO ACT AGAINST RESTRAINTS OF COMPETITION; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N SAYS NOTES RECEIPT OF COMPETING BID BY SIRTEX; 07/05/2018 – VARIAN BUYS TAIWAN DISTRIBUTOR; 03/04/2018 – Brainlab Announces Interoperability of ExacTrac and Varian’s Edge® System; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX SAYS VARIAN HAS INDICATED IT WILL STICK TO ITS PROPOSAL; 04/05/2018 – Varian Notes Receipt of Competing Bid by Sirtex; 04/04/2018 – C-RAD AB CRADb.ST – GETS ORDER FROM VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS TO DELIVER TO NYA KAROLINSKA SOLNA (NKS) HOSPITAL

Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 422.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 2,226 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17M, up from 426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $531.16. About 699,867 shares traded or 15.56% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intrust Bank Na owns 2,770 shares. Moreover, Van Eck Associate has 0.01% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 2,215 shares. Psagot House Ltd, a Israel-based fund reported 584 shares. Conning holds 1,850 shares. Moreover, Transamerica Fin Advsr has 0.14% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 1,238 shares. Hikari Limited stated it has 18,650 shares. Iberiabank Corp has 0.1% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 1,717 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Lc holds 1,193 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Manchester Cap Ltd holds 351 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd invested in 1,119 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Orbimed Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.71% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.1% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 8,226 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 1.24% or 44,472 shares. Schroder Invest Grp Inc, a Maine-based fund reported 1,202 shares.

Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $254.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 4,776 shares to 1,703 shares, valued at $201,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 8,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,669 shares, and cut its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 4.31% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $110.18 million for 24.28 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77 billion and $2.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 156,236 shares to 949,237 shares, valued at $46.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Data Corp by 426,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.38 million shares, and has risen its stake in Seaworld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS).