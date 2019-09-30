As Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Stock Price Declined, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Lowered Position; As Celgene (CELG) Market Value Declined, Vertex One Asset Management Increased Its Stake

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 30.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc bought 49,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 213,200 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.71 million, up from 163,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $98.85. About 4.24 million shares traded or 19.35% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS ABOUT $8.45, WITH DILUTION FROM JUNO; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO SHOWED STAT SIG BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Also Now Approved for Shorter 30-Minute Infusions; 28/03/2018 – ABIDE THERAPEUTICS SAYS ABIDE RECEIVED UNDISCLOSED PAYMENT AND WILL BE ENTITLED TO CERTAIN MILESTONE PAYMENTS AND ROYALTIES ON COMMERCIAL SALES; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients With Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – CHMP ALSO RECOMMENDED APPROVAL OF TWO-WEEK OPDIVO DOSING OPTION OF 240 MG TO REPLACE WEIGHT-BASED DOSING FOR APPROVED MONOTHERAPIES IN EU; 07/05/2018 – Celgene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by 5.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 1.31M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $178.12 million, down from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $118.16. About 575,385 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 14/03/2018 – Varian Announces Receipt of US and German Antitrust Clearances for Sirtex Acquisition; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – GERMAN FCO CONFIRMED PROPOSED SCHEME DOES NOT FULFIL CONDITIONS FOR PROHIBITION PURSUANT TO ACT AGAINST RESTRAINTS OF COMPETITION; 09/04/2018 – Varian Launches Velocity 4.0 Cancer Imaging Software with Selective Internal Radiation Therapy Dosimetry Analysis; 22/05/2018 – SRX SIRTEX RESPONDS TO VARIAN RELEASE ON CDH COMPETING BID; 14/05/2018 – varian medical systems inc. | halcyon | K181032 | 05/09/2018 |; 04/05/2018 – Varian CEO: Believes Varian Plan ‘Offers More Value and Carries Far Less Risk for Sirtex Stockholders’; 20/04/2018 – Varian Calypso Anchored Beacon Transponder For Lung Receives FDA 510k Clearance; 26/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $115; 26/04/2018 – Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz in Brazil Selects Varian Halcyon Cancer Treatment System; 30/05/2018 – Varian Halcyon Systems Expand Access to Cancer Care at Three Centers in Africa

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $441.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rmg Acquisition Corp by 100,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 60,315 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,485 shares, and cut its stake in Unisys Corp (NYSE:UIS).

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 4.31% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $110.19 million for 24.41 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold VAR shares while 171 reduced holdings.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $12.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 450,000 shares to 4.95M shares, valued at $233.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN).