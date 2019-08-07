As Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Stock Declined, Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake; Stonebridge Capital Management Increases Position in Devon Energy New Com (DVN)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 9,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 238,195 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.76 million, down from 247,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $112.44. About 503,744 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical Sees FY Revenue Up 6% to 9; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL SAYS GETS U.S., GERMAN APPROVAL FOR VARIAN DEAL; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – U.S. FTC GRANTED EARLY TERMINATION OF WAITING PERIOD UNDER CLAYTON ACT & PREMERGER NOTIFICATION RULES WITH RESPECT TO SCHEME; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 REVENUE GROWTH RANGE OF 6 PERCENT TO 9 PERCENT, WHICH NOW INCLUDES IMPACT FROM CURRENCY FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – SIRTEX INTENDS TO APPLY TO COURT TO SEEK AN ADJOURNMENT OF SCHEME MEETING SCHEDULED TO OCCUR ON MONDAY, 7 MAY 2018; 09/03/2018 – Varian Selected by the Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS) to Equip Seven Treatment Centers in Mexico with Advanced Rad; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $688.4M; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – ANNOUNCES FORMAL NOTIFICATION FROM U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION & GERMAN FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE ON PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CO; 19/04/2018 – Varian Expands Capabilities of Halcyon Treatment System with New Imaging Technologies; 04/05/2018 – Varian Notes Receipt of Competing Bid by Sirtex

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New Com (DVN) by 67.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc bought 19,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 48,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, up from 28,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.16. About 12.01M shares traded or 97.61% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 21/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Pricing of Tender Offers; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Loss $197M; 20/03/2018 – RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 21/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Early Tender Results, Results of Consent Solicitations and Upsizing of Tender Offers; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR UP TO $1.0B AGGREGATE BU; 02/05/2018 – DEVON IN DISCUSSIONS ON ‘LARGE’ DIVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES: CEO; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy boosts dividend, buyback; sells shale asset; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy Sees Per-Unit Lease Operating Expense to Decline 5%-10% by Year-End; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP CONFIRMS STAFF REDUCTIONS, SAYS COMPANY MUST ‘TRANSFORM THE WAY IT OPERATES’

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Culbertson A N And owns 13,170 shares. Korea-based Natl Pension Service has invested 0.08% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Earnest Prtnrs Ltd owns 104,204 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Carlson Capital LP holds 0.2% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) or 356,700 shares. Financial Counselors Inc owns 47,345 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc has 0.09% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Corp holds 26,500 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 8 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank accumulated 0% or 8,105 shares. Monetta Finance Services owns 15,000 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com invested in 14,910 shares or 0% of the stock. Grp Inc Incorporated has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 21,600 shares. First Hawaiian Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Vanguard Grp Incorporated stated it has 48.26M shares.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82M and $273.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bce Inc Com New (NYSE:BCE) by 9,225 shares to 10,615 shares, valued at $471,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fluor Corp New Com (NYSE:FLR) by 22,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,313 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS).

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 7.76% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $118.45M for 22.49 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.30% negative EPS growth.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 33,840 shares to 648,000 shares, valued at $56.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,331 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt Incorporated De owns 9,800 shares. Amer Int Group Inc accumulated 34,766 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP reported 0% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Cwm Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Chevy Chase Tru Holdings Incorporated owns 0.04% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 76,189 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.11% or 288,987 shares in its portfolio. First Eagle Invest Management Lc holds 1.52M shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Advisors Asset Mngmt Inc reported 9,318 shares. Karp Capital Management accumulated 0.25% or 5,000 shares. South Texas Money holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 14,052 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 406,242 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles And Lp has 1.5% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Cranbrook Wealth Management Lc owns 0.01% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 160 shares. Moody Bank Division holds 573 shares or 0% of its portfolio.