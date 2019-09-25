As Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Stock Declined, Holder Saratoga Research & Investment Management Trimmed by $1.05 Million Its Holding; As Ensign Group (ENSG) Shares Rose, Shareholder Gagnon Securities Has Trimmed Stake

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 14,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.44% . The institutional investor held 436,354 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.84M, down from 450,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.61% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $47.55. About 246,442 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 03/05/2018 – Ensign Group Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 10; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 03/05/2018 – Rachel Louise Ensign: Exclusive: Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ensign Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENSG); 09/05/2018 – Ensign Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.17; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q REV. $492.1M, EST. $485.1M; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP BUYS AZ SKILLED NURSING FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 9; 03/04/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Arizona Skilled Nursing Facility

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 7,734 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 230,461 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.37 million, down from 238,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $117.26. About 802,142 shares traded or 11.29% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 04/05/2018 – Varian CEO: Believes Varian Plan ‘Offers More Value and Carries Far Less Risk for Sirtex Stockholders’; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS NOTES THAT DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO BELIEVE THAT VARIAN SCHEME IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SIRTEX SHAREHOLDERS; 26/03/2018 – varian medical systems, inc | universal cylinder applicator family, un | K172611 | 03/21/2018 |; 30/05/2018 – Varian Halcyon Systems Expand Access to Cancer Care at Three Centers in Africa; 09/03/2018 – Varian Selected by the lnstituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS) to Equip Seven Treatment Centers in Mexico with Advanced Radiotherapy Technology; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL- VARIAN HAS FORMALLY NOTIFIED SIRTEX THAT IT WILL NOT BE SUBMITTING A COUNTERPROPOSAL; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 REVENUE GROWTH RANGE OF 6 PERCENT TO 9 PERCENT, WHICH NOW INCLUDES IMPACT FROM CURRENCY FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Australia’s Sirtex gets $1.4 bln takeover offer from China’s CDH Investments; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – AT THIS TIME, DIRECTORS OF CO CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT & RECOMMEND VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC’S SCHEME; 22/05/2018 – Varian Notifies Sirtex It Will Not Submit a Counterproposal to Competing Bid

More notable recent Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Varian Medical Systems Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Buy Varian Medical (VAR) Stock Now – Zacks.com” published on March 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Varian acquires Noona Healthcare – Seeking Alpha” on October 12, 2018. More interesting news about Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “New cancer care concept for pets debuting in Sacramento – Sacramento Business Journal” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Varian Expands Cancer Care Solutions Portfolio with Interventional Oncology Acquisitions – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold VAR shares while 171 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 79.69 million shares or 0.67% more from 79.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 134,558 are owned by Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Motco invested 0% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru accumulated 337,389 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cypress Capital holds 0.04% or 1,640 shares in its portfolio. Gulf Intl State Bank (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.05% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.25% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Johnson Group Incorporated reported 90 shares. 5,170 are held by Everett Harris And Ca. First Manhattan stated it has 5,970 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Community Bancorp Na accumulated 166 shares. Magnetar Limited Liability stated it has 3,871 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Twin Capital Mngmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 4,960 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 1,635 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 19,868 shares.

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 4.31% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $110.19M for 24.23 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40B and $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 12,014 shares to 1.64M shares, valued at $93.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,102 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18M and $463.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp by 25,424 shares to 99,978 shares, valued at $2.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 7,981 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,991 shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

Analysts await The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 23.81% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENSG’s profit will be $27.77M for 22.86 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by The Ensign Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.