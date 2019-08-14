As Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Shares Declined, Holder Sandy Spring Bank Lowered by $356,166 Its Position; Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Shareholder Snow Capital Management LP Has Lowered Stake by $32.96 Million

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank sold 2,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 18,879 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, down from 21,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $108.75. About 234,662 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS- REPLACED $600 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, TERMINATED CREDIT AGREEMENT ENTERED ON SEPT 1, 2017; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – CO IS COMMITTED TO TERMS OF VARIAN SCHEME AT PURCHASE PRICE OFFERED BY VARIAN OF A$28 PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – ANY ACQUISITION OF SIRTEX BY CDH WOULD ALSO BE CONDITIONAL ON APPROVAL OF AUSTRALIA’S FOREIGN INVESTMENT REVIEW BOARD; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – ANNOUNCES FORMAL NOTIFICATION FROM U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION & GERMAN FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE ON PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CO; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – U.S. FTC GRANTED EARLY TERMINATION OF WAITING PERIOD UNDER CLAYTON ACT & PREMERGER NOTIFICATION RULES WITH RESPECT TO SCHEME; 22/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-SIRTEX RESPONSE TO VARIAN RELEASE ON CDH COMPETING BID-SRX.AX; 09/04/2018 – Varian Launches Velocity 4.0 Cancer Imaging Software with Selective Internal Radiation Therapy Dosimetry Analysis; 20/04/2018 – VAR CALYPSO ANCHORED BEACON TRANSPONDER GETS FDA 510K CLEARANCE; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q Net $73.2M; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL – NOTES THAT DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND VARIAN SCHEME

Snow Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 94.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp sold 401,937 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 24,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, down from 426,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $76. About 866,409 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Net $276M; 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group; 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS -EXPECTS RESUMPTION OF SEQUENTIAL REVENUE GROWTH IN SEPTEMBER QUARTER WITH SUSTAINED MOMENTUM INTO DECEMBER PERIOD- CFO, CONF CALL; 14/03/2018 Skyworks et al. to Benefit as IoT Becomes ‘IoX,’ Says Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q REV. $913.4M, EST. $910.9M; 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 7.76% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $113.83 million for 21.75 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.30% negative EPS growth.

