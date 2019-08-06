As Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Share Value Declined, Saratoga Research & Investment Management Trimmed Its Position; Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Market Value Declined While Caymus Capital Partners LP Raised Position by $4.53 Million

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 9,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 238,195 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.76M, down from 247,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.64. About 738,813 shares traded or 34.34% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – BOARD OF SIRTEX IS CONSIDERING RELATIVE MERITS AND RISKS OF CDH PROPOSAL AND VARIAN SCHEME; 08/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) Investors; 20/04/2018 – VARIAN CALYPSO ANCHORED BEACON TRANSPONDER FOR LUNG GETS FDA; 03/04/2018 – Brainlab Announces Interoperability of ExacTrac and Varian’s Edge® System; 07/05/2018 – Varian Acquires Taiwan Distributor Cooperative CL Enterprises; 04/05/2018 – Sirtex: Directors Continue to Believe Existing Deal with Varian in Interests of Holders; 23/04/2018 – Varex Imaging Names Rosebrough To Board Of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q Rev $729.9M; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – GERMAN FCO CONFIRMED PROPOSED SCHEME DOES NOT FULFIL CONDITIONS FOR PROHIBITION PURSUANT TO ACT AGAINST RESTRAINTS OF COMPETITION; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) by 113.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 377,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.91% . The hedge fund held 710,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.85 million, up from 332,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $788.55 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $8.52. About 4.41M shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS SAYS “AGREES” WITH KIMMERIDGE ENERGY MANAGEMENT’S ASSESSMENT THAT ITS ASSETS ARE “CURRENTLY UNDERVALUED” RELATIVE TO PEER COMPANIES; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO HAS HAD DISCUSSIONS WITH KIMMERIDGE SINCE LATE 2017; 15/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL HOLDER KIMMERIDGE MAY URGE DIVESTITURE, MERGER; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL SHOULD MERGE WITH ANOTHER OPERATOR WITH PERMIAN OVERLAP TO INCREASE SCALE; 20/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference May 16; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP – BELIEVE CARRIZO OIL WILL NOT BE ABLE TO INCREASE SCALE IN PERMIAN SUFFICIENTLY ABSENT MAJOR A SALE OR MERGER; 08/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC CRZO.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22; 12/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 18c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold CRZO shares while 65 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 89.78 million shares or 2.48% less from 92.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miller Investment Management LP has invested 0.03% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). First Mercantile reported 6,420 shares. American International Group Inc owns 65,802 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 75,769 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 4,973 shares. Fairfield Bush And has 0.05% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Aperio Gp Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Globeflex LP stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Kansas-based Tortoise Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 52 shares. Mackenzie Financial invested in 1.92 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ipg Investment Lc holds 0% or 65,000 shares. Moreover, First Comml Bank Of Omaha has 0.06% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Barclays Plc holds 224,758 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO).

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99 million and $450.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 2.48M shares to 1.45 million shares, valued at $24.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 216,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 475,005 shares, and cut its stake in Halcon Res Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Texas Money Management Limited has invested 0.09% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt reported 306,200 shares. Amer Int Grp Incorporated owns 34,766 shares. Enterprise Fincl Services holds 56 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.06% or 85,907 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 11,185 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 15,001 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.05% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 39,246 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corporation has 3,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Klingenstein Fields Ltd Company reported 10,830 shares. Robecosam Ag holds 0.01% or 1,600 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 1,057 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,746 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership owns 357,690 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Whittier Co has invested 0.05% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 7.76% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $113.69M for 22.53 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.30% negative EPS growth.