As Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Share Value Declined, Holder Sawgrass Asset Management Has Cut Its Position by $335,862; As Bce (BCE) Share Price Rose, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $3.50 Million

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bce Inc. (BCE) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 79,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The hedge fund held 3.52 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.03 million, up from 3.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.42. About 653,865 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 2,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 138,433 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.62 million, down from 140,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $111.37. About 940,637 shares traded or 66.14% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 04/05/2018 – Varian CEO: Believes Varian Plan ‘Offers More Value and Carries Far Less Risk for Sirtex Stockholders’; 26/04/2018 – Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz in Brazil Selects Varian Halcyon Cancer Treatment System; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – VARIAN NOTIFIES SIRTEX IT WILL NOT SUBMIT A COUNTERPROPOSAL TO COMPETING BID; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 NON-GAAP OPERATING EARNINGS AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES RANGE OF 18 PERCENT TO 19 PERCENT; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – SIRTEX INTENDS TO APPLY TO COURT TO SEEK AN ADJOURNMENT OF SCHEME MEETING SCHEDULED TO OCCUR ON MONDAY, 7 MAY 2018; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – BOARD OF SIRTEX IS CONSIDERING RELATIVE MERITS AND RISKS OF CDH PROPOSAL AND VARIAN SCHEME; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.43 TO $4.53; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND VARIAN SCHEME; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 26/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $115

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 7.76% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $113.82M for 22.27 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7,627 shares to 339,846 shares, valued at $64.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citrix Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 58,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Bright Horizons Fam So Com (NYSE:BFAM).