As Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Share Price Declined, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Has Decreased by $1.15 Million Its Position; Schneider Capital Management Has Lifted Koppers Holdings (KOP) Stake by $1.27 Million

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 50,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 488,951 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70 million, up from 438,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $599.93 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.06. About 17,106 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 22.48% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS, ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE $0.15 TO $0.20 IN EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS) IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Deal Contributing 15c-20c in 2018 EPS; 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q Adj EPS $1.18; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL FOR ABOUT $200M IN CASH; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS SAYS ON APRIL 10, UNIT ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDMENT AND JOINDER TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED FEBRUARY 17, 2017; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Hldgs Announces Retirement of Thomas Loadman, SVP, Railroad Products and Services; 19/04/2018 – DJ Koppers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KOP); 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Annualized Run Rate of 40c-50c in 2019; 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q EPS 81c; 07/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 8,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 97,124 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.76 million, down from 105,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $137.58. About 111,022 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 10.68% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 26/04/2018 – Hospital Alemāo Oswaldo Cruz in Brazil Selects Varian Halcyon Cancer Treatment System; 21/05/2018 – varian medical systems, inc. | varian cervical sleeves | K172675 | 05/16/2018 |; 21/05/2018 – varian medical systems, inc. | eclipse treatment planning system | K181145 | 05/18/2018 |; 25/04/2018 – Varian’s Latest Quarter Boosted By Oncology Revenue; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS- REPLACED $600 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, TERMINATED CREDIT AGREEMENT ENTERED ON SEPT 1, 2017; 09/03/2018 – Varian Selected by the lnstituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS) to Equip Seven Treatment Centers in Mexico with Advanced Radiotherapy Technology; 04/04/2018 – C-RAD AB CRADb.ST – GETS ORDER FROM VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS TO DELIVER TO NYA KAROLINSKA SOLNA (NKS) HOSPITAL; 17/05/2018 – Varian Signs Training and Education Cooperation Agreement with Brazil Ministry of Health and Science and Technology Institutions; 27/03/2018 – Varian Eclipse Customers Take Top Overall Spots at World Championships of Treatment Planning; 04/05/2018 – Varian: Sirtex to Seek Adjournment of Planned May 7 Shareholder Meeting to Approve Varian’s Proposed Plan

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 9.62% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.04 per share. VAR’s profit will be $103.68M for 30.17 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.57% EPS growth.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75 million and $769.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total Systems Services (NYSE:TSS) by 5,895 shares to 44,103 shares, valued at $4.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Slm Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) by 38,756 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $4.45 million activity.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qep Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) by 1.24M shares to 1.35M shares, valued at $10.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scorpio Tankers Inc by 7.76M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 912,243 shares, and cut its stake in Homestreet Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.05 million activity.