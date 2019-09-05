As Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Share Price Declined, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Lowered Its Stake by $1.15 Million; Brahman Capital Trimmed Holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) by $77.75 Million as Shares Declined

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 8,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 97,124 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.76M, down from 105,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $105.07. About 485,163 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q Rev $729.9M; 09/03/2018 – Varian Selected by the Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS) to Equip Seven Treatment Centers in Mexico with Advanced Rad; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – AT THIS TIME, DIRECTORS OF CO CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT & RECOMMEND VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC’S SCHEME; 07/05/2018 – VARIAN BUYS TAIWAN DISTRIBUTOR; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN REITERATES BELIEF VARIAN SCHEME REMAINS IN BEST INTEREST; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – SIRTEX INTENDS TO APPLY TO COURT TO SEEK AN ADJOURNMENT OF SCHEME MEETING SCHEDULED TO OCCUR ON MONDAY, 7 MAY 2018; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS NOTES THAT DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO BELIEVE THAT VARIAN SCHEME IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SIRTEX SHAREHOLDERS; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 REVENUE GROWTH RANGE OF 6 PERCENT TO 9 PERCENT, WHICH NOW INCLUDES IMPACT FROM CURRENCY FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR; 22/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-SIRTEX RESPONSE TO VARIAN RELEASE ON CDH COMPETING BID-SRX.AX; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL SAYS GETS U.S., GERMAN APPROVAL FOR VARIAN DEAL

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 42.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 5.18 million shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 7.06M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.77 million, down from 12.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.1. About 15.97 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – RESTRUCTURING PLAN ON-TRACK TO ACHIEVE $1.5 BLN OF SAVINGS IN 2018 AND $3.0 BLN BY END OF 2019; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS FILES SUIT VS TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS; 23/03/2018 – TEVA REPORTS LAUNCH OF A GENERIC VERSION OF ALOXI® IN UNITED ST; 23/05/2018 – John Wood Group Wins Multimillion-Dollar Contract from TEVA Biotech; 15/05/2018 – TEVA REPORTS PUBLICATION OF PHASE III FREMANEZUMAB DATA; 26/03/2018 – ADHERIUM – U.S. FDA GRANTED 510(K) CLEARANCE FOR OVER THE COUNTER SALE OF SMARTINHALERTM SENSOR FOR ASTRAZENECA’S SYMBICORT AEROSOL ASTHMA INHALER; 03/05/2018 – Correct: Teva Pharmaceutical 1Q EPS $1.03; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM CEO SCHULTZ: NO PLANS TO ISSUE NEW EQUITY, NO PLANS FOR M&A ACTIVITY; 15/03/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Files Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceuticals for Infringement of Korlym Patents; 28/03/2018 – Teva wins reversal of U.S. jury’s $235 mln GSK drug patent verdict

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 4.31% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $110.19M for 21.71 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75 million and $769.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) by 1,556 shares to 61,097 shares, valued at $12.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp. (NYSE:BBT) by 16,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,440 shares, and has risen its stake in T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Hightower Limited Liability holds 0.04% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) or 38,658 shares. Tiedemann Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Moody Fincl Bank Division holds 0% or 573 shares in its portfolio. Culbertson A N & invested in 2.04% or 50,030 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corporation holds 306,200 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 1,428 shares. Rmb Mgmt Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Glenmede Tru Na holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 70,862 shares. The North Carolina-based Captrust Finance has invested 0.01% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Ameriprise Financial invested in 0.06% or 980,719 shares. 26,227 were accumulated by Tekla Ltd. Australia-based Macquarie Group Ltd has invested 0% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Royal Bank Of Canada invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Estabrook Capital Mgmt owns 1,200 shares.