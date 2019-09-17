As Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Share Price Declined, Ajo LP Has Boosted Holding; Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Lifted Its Stake in Enbridge (ENB) as Valuation Declined

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (ENB) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 39,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.20M, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Enbridge Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $35.16. About 2.58M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMMEDIATE IMPACT TO ITS CURRENT GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES AS A RESULT OF REVISED POLICY; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT CONSIDERING OTHER OPTIONS IF MINNESOTA REGULATOR DOES NOT APPROVE PREFERRED LINE 3 PIPELINE ROUTE – EXECUTIVE VP, PIPELINES; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: SIMPLIFICATION OF CORPORATE STRUCTURE W/ PROPOSALS TO; 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-Enbridge Hires RBC To Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets – Bloomberg, Citing; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO AL MONACO SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW AT CERAWEEK; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge, Pembina to Convert Alliance Pipeline Operation Into Owner-Operator Model; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 Percent of its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for $1.75 Billion; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE FUND TO SELL 49% STAKE IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 18/05/2018 – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – BOARD ESTABLISHED CONFLICTS COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO REVIEW AND CONSIDER PROPOSAL FROM ENBRIDGE INC; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE COMMENTS ON TRANS MOUNTAIN IN E-MAILED STATEMENT

Ajo Lp increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by 3633.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 1.09M shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $152.61M, up from 30,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $117.21. About 613,237 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 20/04/2018 – Varian Calypso Anchored Beacon Transponder For Lung Receives FDA 510k Clearance; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q EPS 79c; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – SIRTEX INTENDS TO APPLY TO COURT TO SEEK AN ADJOURNMENT OF SCHEME MEETING SCHEDULED TO OCCUR ON MONDAY, 7 MAY 2018; 26/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – ANNOUNCES FIRB HAS DECIDED THAT COMMONWEALTH OF AUSTRALIA HAS NO OBJECTION TO VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS TO ACQUIRE SIRTEX; 03/04/2018 – Brainlab Announces Interoperability of ExacTrac and Varian’s Edge® System; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.15; 04/05/2018 – Varian: Sirtex to Seek Adjournment of Planned May 7 Shareholder Meeting to Approve Varian’s Proposed Plan; 04/05/2018 – Sirtex: Directors Continue to Believe Existing Deal with Varian in Interests of Holders; 21/05/2018 – varian medical systems, inc. | varian cervical sleeves | K172675 | 05/16/2018 |; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A 5-YR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $1.8 BLN

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) by 421,651 shares to 3.14 million shares, valued at $27.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transalta Corp. (NYSE:TAC) by 1.36M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.27 million shares, and cut its stake in Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE:MFC).

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49B and $19.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 75,443 shares to 153,683 shares, valued at $3.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI) by 33,918 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,012 shares, and cut its stake in Adtalem Global Edu.

