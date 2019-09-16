As Varian Medical Systems Common Stock Usd1 (VAR) Stock Declined, Schroder Investment Management Group Increased by $14.76 Million Its Holding; Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Holder Private Capital Management Raised Holding

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems Incorporated Common Stock Usd1 (VAR) by 35.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group bought 108,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 417,286 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.81 million, up from 308,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems Incorporated Common Stock Usd1 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $116.93. About 439,301 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – BOARD CONSIDERING RELATIVE MERITS AND RISKS OF CDH PROPOSAL AND VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SCHEME; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – SIRTEX INTENDS TO APPLY TO COURT TO SEEK AN ADJOURNMENT OF SCHEME MEETING SCHEDULED TO OCCUR ON MONDAY, 7 MAY 2018; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – ANY ACQUISITION OF SIRTEX BY CDH WOULD ALSO BE CONDITIONAL ON APPROVAL OF AUSTRALIA’S FOREIGN INVESTMENT REVIEW BOARD; 22/05/2018 – Varian Notifies Sirtex It Will Not Submit a Counterproposal to Competing Bid; 18/04/2018 – Varian Wins “Best After-Sales Service Performance Award for Radiotherapy Products” in China; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $688.4M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Varian Medical Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VAR); 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – DRAFT SCHEME BOOKLET FOR SCHEME TO SELL CO TO VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC LODGED WITH ASIC ON MARCH 9; 03/04/2018 – Brainlab Announces Interoperability of ExacTrac and Varian’s Edge® System

Private Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc bought 134,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The institutional investor held 2.54M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.91M, up from 2.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $458.11M market cap company. The stock increased 6.38% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $8.84. About 691,965 shares traded or 65.53% up from the average. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) has declined 35.95% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.95% the S&P500. Some Historical TAST News: 18/04/2018 Carrols Restaurant Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Commodity Costs Up 1% to 2%; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Beef Costs Up 2% to 3%; 14/05/2018 – Wallace Capital Management Inc. Exits Carrols Restaurant; 16/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Carrols Restaurant at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Carrols Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAST); 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Adj Ebitda $95M-$102M; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 6.2% VS 0.6% DECREASE IN PRIOR YEAR QUARTER

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,270 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold TAST shares while 33 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 29.54 million shares or 1.94% less from 30.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 442 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc. Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 4,903 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested in 239,766 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 3,050 shares. Magnetar Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 62,322 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company reported 53,898 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sun Life Financial has 14,815 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Com Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) for 387,300 shares. Ameritas Investment holds 3,096 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup invested in 34,110 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, Florida-based fund reported 10,843 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Indexiq Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) for 127,256 shares. Cooper Creek Prns Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 1.07 million shares or 3.7% of the stock. Martingale Asset Lp accumulated 0.02% or 196,915 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold VAR shares while 171 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 79.69 million shares or 0.67% more from 79.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cypress Capital invested in 1,640 shares. First Manhattan Communications stated it has 0% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 20,957 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 1,290 are owned by Quantbot L P. Community Bank & Trust Na reported 0% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 17,539 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Alexandria Lc invested in 31,399 shares. Texas Yale Capital reported 12,465 shares. Alberta Investment holds 0.38% or 306,200 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Magnetar Fincl Llc has 3,871 shares. 23,141 are owned by D L Carlson Inv. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur stated it has 0.03% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). 5,000 are owned by Karp Cap Mngmt Corporation.