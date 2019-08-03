As Varian Med Sys (VAR) Valuation Declined, Highland Capital Management LP Upped Stake; Pitcairn Company Increases Stake in Intuit (INTU)

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $116.31. About 508,065 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND VARIAN SCHEME; 26/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $115; 16/05/2018 – First Cancer Patients in Korea Treated with Varian HyperArc High-Definition Radiotherapy; 26/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – ANNOUNCES FIRB HAS DECIDED THAT COMMONWEALTH OF AUSTRALIA HAS NO OBJECTION TO VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS TO ACQUIRE SIRTEX; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – DIRECTORS CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND SCHEME WITH VARIAN; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX SAYS VARIAN HAS INDICATED IT WILL STICK TO ITS PROPOSAL; 26/04/2018 – Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz in Brazil Selects Varian Halcyon Cancer Treatment System; 04/05/2018 – Varian: Sirtex to Seek Adjournment of Planned May 7 Shareholder Meeting to Approve Varian’s Proposed Plan; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 REVENUE GROWTH RANGE OF 6 PERCENT TO 9 PERCENT, WHICH NOW INCLUDES IMPACT FROM CURRENCY FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR; 09/03/2018 – Varian Selected by the lnstituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS) to Equip Seven Treatment Centers in Mexico with Advanced Radiotherapy Technology

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 11.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 2,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 21,511 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62 million, up from 19,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $274.64. About 1.37M shares traded or 6.70% up from the average. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q ADJ EPS $4.82, EST. $4.67; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q NET REV. $2.93B, EST. $2.86B; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Net $1.2B

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IVW, UNP, AMT, INTU – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Stocks to Buy That Save You Money – Investorplace.com” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intuit (INTU) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn’t Overlook Intuit (INTU) – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About Intuit Inc.’s (NASDAQ:INTU) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 144,370 shares. Security Trust Comm invested in 0.03% or 350 shares. Moreover, Parthenon Limited Liability Co has 0.1% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 1,700 shares. Comgest Sas holds 310,376 shares. Davidson Inv Advisors invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Mirador Cap Ptnrs Ltd Partnership, California-based fund reported 1,972 shares. Burt Wealth holds 0.01% or 98 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0.07% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 904,530 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg reported 317 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.33% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 209,597 shares. Contravisory Investment Management has invested 0.01% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Enterprise Finance Corp reported 131 shares. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust holds 0.23% or 13,996 shares in its portfolio. 2,885 were accumulated by Whittier Trust.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 7,885 shares to 7,151 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,714 shares, and cut its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).

More notable recent Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Varian Medical Systems Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “31 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Varian to Provide Mobile Technology to Cancer Patients Across Tennessee – PRNewswire” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Varian Medical Systems EPS beats by $0.19, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Varian Medical scoops up CTSI for $283M – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Lc has invested 0% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Fort Point Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.29% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 12,951 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 50,030 are held by Culbertson A N Com. Plante Moran Finance Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) or 113 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 138,642 shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited Co invested 0.05% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Stephens Ar has 334 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Cambridge Rech Advisors holds 3,860 shares. Smithbridge Asset Mngmt De reported 0.83% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Cibc World Incorporated owns 2,410 shares. Howe & Rusling stated it has 172 shares. 929 were reported by First Hawaiian Commercial Bank. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA) by 17,657 shares to 38,815 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 23,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,000 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (Put) (NYSE:CRM).