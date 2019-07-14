As Varian Med Sys (VAR) Shares Declined, Montrusco Bolton Investments Has Trimmed Its Stake by $7.30 Million; As Boston Scientific (BSX) Market Valuation Declined, Healthcor Management LP Raised by $22.39 Million Its Stake

Healthcor Management Lp increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 83.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp bought 589,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.30 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.78 million, up from 707,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $42.25. About 7.30M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 24.15% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $9.75 BLN TO $9.9 BLN; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 32C; 30/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Closes NxThera Acquisition; 25/04/2018 – Medical device maker Boston Scientific posts 10 pct rise in sales; 09/05/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 11/05/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SPOKESWOMAN MAKES COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC REPORTS PURCHASE OF SECURUS MEDICAL GROUP,; 19/04/2018 – DJ Boston Scientific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BSX); 30/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CLOSES NXTHERA PURCHASE; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – QTRLY INTERVENTIONAL CARDIOLOGY SALES $645 MLN VS $590 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 47.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 53,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 59,855 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15 million, down from 113,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $134.87. About 386,959 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 10.68% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 07/05/2018 – Varian Acquires Taiwan Distributor; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – UNDER TERMS OF SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT VARIAN HAS RIGHT TO SUBMIT A COUNTERPROPOSAL TO CDH PROPOSAL; 26/03/2018 – SIRTEX REPORTS FIRB APPROVAL ON VARIAN SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A 5-YR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $1.8 BLN; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS- REPLACED $600 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, TERMINATED CREDIT AGREEMENT ENTERED ON SEPT 1, 2017; 09/03/2018 – Varian Selected by the lnstituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS) to Equip Seven Treatment Centers in Mexico with Advanced Radiotherapy Technology; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX SAYS VARIAN HAS INDICATED IT WILL STICK TO ITS PROPOSAL; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N SAYS NOTES RECEIPT OF COMPETING BID BY SIRTEX; 20/04/2018 – VAR CALYPSO ANCHORED BEACON TRANSPONDER GETS FDA 510K CLEARANCE; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J

More notable recent Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Varian to Deliver Six Technical Presentations at ICCR – PRNewswire” published on June 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Herlev University Hospital Treats First Patient in Denmark on Varian Halcyon System – PRNewswire” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Varian Medical Systems, Inc.’s (NYSE:VAR) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Varian acquires Noona Healthcare – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 12, 2018.

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 9.62% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.04 per share. VAR’s profit will be $103.68M for 29.58 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 655 shares. Blair William & Il invested in 0% or 5,635 shares. Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0.02% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 6,915 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory invested in 0.02% or 48,328 shares. Saratoga Rech And Invest Management owns 2.31% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 238,195 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 0% or 258 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins stated it has 0.02% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Limited Company holds 3,312 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 0.16% or 479,385 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 3,969 shares. The North Carolina-based Piedmont Advsr Inc has invested 0.05% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Dubuque Natl Bank And Trust reported 0.01% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Wespac Advsr Lc has invested 0.17% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Moreover, Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $3.64 million activity.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00B and $1.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 31,826 shares to 41,051 shares, valued at $3.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,484 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20 billion and $2.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 861,810 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $135.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 1.05 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,810 shares, and cut its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX).

More notable recent Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Analysts bullish on Boston Scientific’s plans for 75 new products by 2022 – Boston Business Journal” published on July 03, 2019, Fortune.com published: “It’s Not All Smooth Sailing for Facebook’s Libra Project: Term Sheet – Fortune” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Simon Property Group, Inc (SPG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Boston Scientific Corporation – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.