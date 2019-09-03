As Varian Med Sys (VAR) Share Price Declined, Ancora Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stock Value Rose While Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Trimmed by $2.15 Million Its Holding

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 21.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 16,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The hedge fund held 60,831 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.62M, down from 77,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $104.17. About 205,450 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 08/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) Investors; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q Net $73.2M; 26/04/2018 – Hospital Alemāo Oswaldo Cruz in Brazil Selects Varian Halcyon Cancer Treatment System; 22/05/2018 – SRX SIRTEX RESPONDS TO VARIAN RELEASE ON CDH COMPETING BID; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – UNDER TERMS OF SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT VARIAN HAS RIGHT TO SUBMIT A COUNTERPROPOSAL TO CDH PROPOSAL; 20/04/2018 – Varian Calypso Anchored Beacon Transponder For Lung Receives FDA 510k Clearance; 04/05/2018 – Australia’s Sirtex gets $1.4 bln takeover offer from China’s CDH Investments; 26/03/2018 – SIRTEX REPORTS FIRB APPROVAL ON VARIAN SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 26/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – ANNOUNCES FIRB HAS DECIDED THAT COMMONWEALTH OF AUSTRALIA HAS NO OBJECTION TO VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS TO ACQUIRE SIRTEX; 14/03/2018 – Varian Announces Receipt of US and German Antitrust Clearances for Sirtex Acquisition

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 23,435 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, down from 32,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $249.67. About 256,050 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12B and $2.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J Alexanders Hldgs by 52,925 shares to 1.25 million shares, valued at $12.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 5,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (STPZ).

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 4.31% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $110.33 million for 21.52 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $890.35 million for 18.86 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06M and $224.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 11,034 shares to 25,354 shares, valued at $6.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

