As Varian Med Sys (VAR) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Btim Has Upped Stake; Fairpointe Capital Decreased Scholastic (SCHL) Position as Shares Declined

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Scholastic (SCHL) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the books company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.41 million, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) has declined 16.09% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $36.44.

Btim Corp increased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 210,692 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.86M, up from 206,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $109.55.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ww Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 1,382 shares to 121,146 shares, valued at $36.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00 billion and $3.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cars.Com by 227,212 shares to 3.67M shares, valued at $83.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

