As Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Stock Value Declined, Holder Consonance Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $7.21 Million; Tiger Eye Capital Holding in Anthem (ANTM) Has Boosted by $2.31 Million as Stock Value Rose

Consonance Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp sold 400,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.19% . The hedge fund held 4.26 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.35M, down from 4.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $776.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $14.58. About 524,784 shares traded. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has declined 37.59% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.59% the S&P500. Some Historical VNDA News: 23/05/2018 – VANDA CITES DATA FROM JET STUDY ON 3-NIGHT TRANSATLANTIC TRAVEL; 13/04/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ‘610 PATENT IS SET TO EXPIRE NOVEMBER 2, 2027; 09/04/2018 – Vanda to Present Tradipitant Scientific Posters at the 10th Georg Rajka International Symposium of Atopic Dermatitis; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $43.6M; 02/05/2018 – VANDA PHARMA 1Q REV. $43.6M, EST. $43.0M; 02/05/2018 – VANDA PHARMA 1Q EPS 6.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14.3C; 13/04/2018 – Vanda Wins Appeal Case on Fanapt®; 06/03/2018 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at March 2018 Investor Conferences; 20/05/2018 – Vanda Insights Doesn’t See U.S. Oil Sanctions Against Venezuela (Video); 26/03/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS – ON MARCH 23, GOT PARAGRAPH IV CERTIFICATION NOTICE LETTER REGARDING ANDA BY TEVA FOR GENERIC VERSION OF 20MG HETLIOZ CAPSULE

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 8,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 46,719 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.41M, up from 38,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $6.82 during the last trading session, reaching $261.06. About 1.32 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem boosted by move away from Obamacare exchanges; 29/03/2018 – ANTHEM ACQUIRES A RESIDENTIAL SITE IN SOUTHWEST CALGARY; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Rev $22.54B; 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 05/03/2018 MERKEL SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE LYRICS OF NATIONAL ANTHEM: FAZ

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45 billion and $411.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11,000 shares to 80,040 shares, valued at $21.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ferrari N V by 30,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,021 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold VNDA shares while 39 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 52.17 million shares or 0.25% less from 52.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hood River Cap Ltd Com owns 226,736 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 10,686 shares. 8,292 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Mngmt. United Kingdom-based Legal General Group Public Limited Com has invested 0% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 0.02% or 81,209 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited owns 16,907 shares. Invesco invested in 0.01% or 1.50 million shares. Hbk Lp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Riverhead Cap Lc stated it has 5,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Llp owns 14 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Arrowstreet Lp invested in 0% or 52,559 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 40,086 shares. The Illinois-based North Star Invest Corp has invested 0.01% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Daiwa Securities Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 335 shares.

Consonance Capital Management Lp, which manages about $513.80 million and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 29,000 shares to 2.61 million shares, valued at $44.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 348,806 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:MYGN).