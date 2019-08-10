As Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Stock Price Declined, University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Raised by $554,850 Its Stake; Main Street Research Has Increased Its Position in Unilever Plc Amer Shs F (UL) as Share Value Declined

Main Street Research Llc increased its stake in Unilever Plc Amer Shs F (UL) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc bought 8,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 244,971 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.14 million, up from 236,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Unilever Plc Amer Shs F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $58.86. About 790,072 shares traded or 18.26% up from the average. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS SEES MARKETS GROWING JUST BELOW 3 PCT; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Revises Unilever Outlook to Stable from Negative; Affirms at ‘A+’; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS BLUEAIR HAS SEEN SLOWDOWN IN CHINA AFTER GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS AROUND AIR POLLUTION; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Will Continue to Be Listed in London, Amsterdam and NY; 28/03/2018 – Unilever: Norwich Factory Set to Close at End of 2019; 19/04/2018 – Unilever confident shareholders will agree to go Dutch; 24/04/2018 – Dutch gov’t memos: Tax cut was ‘decisive’ for Unilever’s HQ choice; 19/04/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Unilever Earnings Solid, But Investors Focus on Pricing; 25/05/2018 – Bill George: As consumer giants struggle, Unilever rises above the pack; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: No Rating Impact from Unilever’s Proposed Corporate Structure Simplification

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) by 31.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac bought 30,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.19% . The institutional investor held 128,346 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, up from 97,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $782.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $14.69. About 616,661 shares traded. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has declined 37.59% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.59% the S&P500. Some Historical VNDA News: 02/05/2018 – VANDA PHARMA SEES FY ADJ. OPERATING EXPENSES $163M TO $173M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNDA); 20/04/2018 – Marshalls Appoints Vanda Murray as Chairman, Non-Executive Director; 14/03/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NET PROCEEDS TO BE USED FOR COMMERCIAL AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES; 13/04/2018 – Vanda Wins Appeal Case on Fanapt®; 15/03/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stkat $17/Share; 06/03/2018 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at March 2018 Investor Conferences; 13/04/2018 – CAFC: VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. v. WEST-WARD PHARMACEUTICALS [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2707 – 2018-04-13; 08/05/2018 – Vanda Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Cormorant Asset Management Buys 1.8% Position in Vanda Pharma

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altice Usa Inc by 55,162 shares to 384,067 shares, valued at $8.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ascendis Pharma A S by 2,904 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,613 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).