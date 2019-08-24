As Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Stock Price Declined, Gotham Asset Management Boosted by $356,724 Its Stake; Godsey & Gibb Associates Has Lowered Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $310,460 as Share Value Rose

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) by 81.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 19,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.19% . The hedge fund held 44,282 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $815,000, up from 24,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $771.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.48. About 469,727 shares traded. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has declined 37.59% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.59% the S&P500. Some Historical VNDA News: 13/04/2018 – Vanda Wins Appeal Case on Fanapt; 10/04/2018 – Vanda Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Buys New 2.5% Position in Vanda Pharma; 20/04/2018 – MARSHALLS PLC MSLH.L – ANNOUNCES ITS INTENTION TO APPOINT VANDA MURRAY OBE TO BOARD AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIR OF BOARD; 14/03/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NET PROCEEDS TO BE USED FOR COMMERCIAL AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES; 20/04/2018 – Marshalls Appoints Vanda Murray as Chairman, Non-Executive Director; 02/05/2018 – VANDA PHARMA SEES FY ADJ. OPERATING EXPENSES $163M TO $173M; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 6c; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals Reiterates 2018 Net Pdt Sales Guidance $180M-$200M; 14/03/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Proposes Public Offering of Common Stk

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 1,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 7,088 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, down from 8,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88 million shares traded or 77.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as U.S., EU urge probes of data practices; 07/03/2018 – New iPhones aren’t selling in Asia, says analyst, but new products later in 2018 could boost Apple; 30/05/2018 – Oregonian: Apple quietly opens Oregon engineering lab, poaches from Intel; 05/04/2018 – Apple will give $100 billion more back to shareholders because of the tax cut: Citigroup; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds AT&T, Cuts Apple; 23/03/2018 – Express India: Apple set to introduce new iPad, education tools in Chicago; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple is rumored to be interested in Condé Nast; 23/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 23); 11/04/2018 – Phone Scoop: Jury Says Apple Owes VirnetX $503M Over Patents: VirnetX has won another courtroom victory over Apple, this time; 13/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Amazon considered buying Texture before Apple bit

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96B and $6.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Godaddy Inc by 55,294 shares to 8,466 shares, valued at $637,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 42,351 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,848 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

More notable recent Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “33 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open Movers (08/19) (NYNY) (ARMK) Higher; (PCG) (VNDA) Lower (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Biotech Stock Roundup: CELG’s Inrebic Gets FDA Nod, SRPT Suffers Setback & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold VNDA shares while 39 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 52.17 million shares or 0.25% less from 52.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Int Llp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership owns 52,559 shares. 3.99M are owned by Vanguard Gru. Northern Trust stated it has 699,728 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 152,713 shares. Sei Company has invested 0.01% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). The Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc has invested 0% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Parkside Natl Bank And Trust has 0% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). 10,686 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.05% or 164,852 shares. Regions Fincl Corp owns 0% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 13,934 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 0.01% stake. Invesco Limited invested in 0.01% or 1.50M shares. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity holds 0% or 37,202 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) or 417,730 shares.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16 million and $658.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,560 shares to 90,579 shares, valued at $17.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 14,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/20/2019: AAPL,GS,MA,MAXR,BIDU,FN – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “China To Impose $75 Billion In Retaliatory Tariffs – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Semis, Apple gain on tariff news – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.