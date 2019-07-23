As Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Shares Declined, Shareholder Consonance Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Holding; Panagora Asset Management Continues to Hold Holding in Keysight Technologies In (KEYS)

Consonance Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp sold 400,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.26M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.35 million, down from 4.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $657.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.46% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $12.41. About 761,697 shares traded or 1.06% up from the average. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has declined 4.82% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VNDA News: 23/05/2018 – VANDA SAYS HETLIOZ ) EFFECTIVE IN TREATING JET LAG DURING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNDA); 15/03/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stkat $17/Share; 20/04/2018 – Marshalls Appoints Vanda Murray as Chairman, Non-Executive Director; 09/04/2018 – Vanda to Present Tradipitant Scientific Posters at the 10th Georg Rajka International Symposium of Atopic Dermatitis; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 6c; 13/04/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ‘610 PATENT IS SET TO EXPIRE NOVEMBER 2, 2027; 14/03/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Proposes Public Offering of Common Stk; 26/03/2018 – VANDA HAS 45 DAYS INITIATE A PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT; 13/04/2018 – Vanda Wins Appeal Case on Fanapt®

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies In (KEYS) by 811.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 337,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 379,096 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.06M, up from 41,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $87.43. About 882,004 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Rev $990M; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES: $350M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 03/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies, IT-Telecom Sign Contract Facilitating V2X (DSRC) Technology; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology

Consonance Capital Management Lp, which manages about $513.80 million and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) by 4.21 million shares to 4.22 million shares, valued at $27.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 348,806 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Urogen Pharma Ltd.

Analysts await Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 133.33% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.09 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold VNDA shares while 39 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 52.17 million shares or 0.25% less from 52.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rice Hall James And Assoc Limited has invested 0.03% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Wells Fargo Company Mn has 111,773 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hawk Ridge Capital Mngmt LP reported 0.79% stake. Prudential Fincl owns 344,851 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Blackrock invested in 0.01% or 8.54M shares. Riverhead Mgmt accumulated 0% or 5,600 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Llc reported 658,022 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Federated Pa owns 0.01% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 255,094 shares. State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Lp has 0.01% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Glenmede Trust Company Na has invested 0.15% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Piedmont Invest Advsr stated it has 13,198 shares. South Dakota Invest Council reported 6,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Weiss Multi has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 371,800 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Inv Management Corp invested 0.04% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). 21,000 were reported by Ameritas Inv Partners. Martingale Asset Management LP invested in 9,720 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.01% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 7,936 shares. 501,179 are held by Saturna Cap. Cognios Cap Ltd holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 19,804 shares. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mgmt LP holds 0.58% or 497,110 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) owns 33,026 shares. Comerica Retail Bank stated it has 68,681 shares. Asset Management One Company Ltd has 0.05% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 111,210 shares. Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) or 2,180 shares. Congress Asset Ma invested in 1.43% or 1.26 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Communications Ltd holds 28,468 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 52,421 shares. The California-based Nelson Roberts Ltd Company has invested 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15B and $22.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unifirst Corp/Ma (NYSE:UNF) by 10,038 shares to 2,009 shares, valued at $308,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,395 shares, and cut its stake in Medequities Realty Trust Inc.