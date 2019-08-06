As Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Shares Declined, First Trust Advisors LP Boosted Its Stake; Costco Wholesale (COST) Stake Increased by Bank Of Hawaii

First Trust Advisors Lp increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) by 21.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp bought 22,724 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.19% . The institutional investor held 128,598 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 105,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $837.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.33. About 861,315 shares traded or 8.18% up from the average. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has declined 37.59% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.59% the S&P500. Some Historical VNDA News: 26/03/2018 – VANDA GOT PARAGRAPH IV NOTE ON TEVA ANDA ON HETLIOZ GENERIC; 23/05/2018 – HETLIOZ® (tasimelteon) Effective in Treating Jet Lag during Transatlantic Travel; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $43.6M; 20/04/2018 – Marshalls Appoints Vanda Murray as Chairman, Non-Executive Director; 13/04/2018 – Vanda Wins Appeal Case on Fanapt; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 6c; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals: Reiterates Prior 2018 Fincl Guidance; 20/05/2018 – Vanda Insights Doesn’t See U.S. Oil Sanctions Against Venezuela (Video); 13/04/2018 – CAFC: VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. v. WEST-WARD PHARMACEUTICALS [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2707 – 2018-04-13; 09/04/2018 – Vanda Pharma Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 78.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 1,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 4,143 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00M, up from 2,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $7.4 during the last trading session, reaching $265.1. About 3.33 million shares traded or 93.04% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 17/05/2018 – Hak’s Launches First All-Organic Meal Kit Exclusively in LA Costco Stores; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold VNDA shares while 39 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 52.17 million shares or 0.25% less from 52.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44B and $50.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 62,417 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $344.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 36,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 904,824 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MBB).

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH) by 4,550 shares to 22,737 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IVW) by 11,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,180 shares, and cut its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

