As Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Share Value Declined, University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Raised Holding; Illumina (ILMN) Holding Lifted by Ardevora Asset Management Llp

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) by 31.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac bought 30,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.19% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 128,346 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, up from 97,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $711.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $13.44. About 447,896 shares traded. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has declined 4.82% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VNDA News: 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 23/05/2018 – VANDA SAYS HETLIOZ ) EFFECTIVE IN TREATING JET LAG DURING; 02/05/2018 – VANDA PHARMA 1Q REV. $43.6M, EST. $43.0M; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 5.9% of Vanda Pharma; 14/03/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NET PROCEEDS TO BE USED FOR COMMERCIAL AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals: Reiterates Prior 2018 Fincl Guidance; 02/05/2018 – VANDA PHARMA 1Q EPS 6.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14.3C; 23/05/2018 – HETLIOZ® (tasimelteon) Effective in Treating Jet Lag during Transatlantic Travel; 14/03/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Proposes Public Offering of Common Stk; 09/04/2018 – Vanda to Present Tradipitant Scientific Posters at the 10th Georg Rajka International Symposium of Atopic Dermatitis

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 14.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp bought 12,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,212 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.45 million, up from 88,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $375.3. About 524,119 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 19/03/2018 – Luna DNA Expands Leadership and Advisory Board, Adding New Pedigree From Illumina; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Oncology lmmunotherapies; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 23/03/2018 – Illumina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations; 05/03/2018 – ANHUI ANKE BIOTECHNOLOGY 300009.SZ SAYS ITS UNIT OBTAINS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS IN CHINA FOR PRODUCTS OF VEROGEN, U.S. COMPANY JOINTLY SET UP BY U.S. FIRMS ILLUMINA AND TELEGRAPH HILL PARTNERS; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Adj EPS $1.45; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The ILLUMINA Study. (ILLUMINA) (ILLUMINA)

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $3.41 million activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $280,110 was sold by EPSTEIN ROBERT S. Another trade for 124 shares valued at $34,734 was sold by Dadswell Charles. deSouza Francis A sold $848,854 worth of stock or 3,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank invested 0.05% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Fiera Cap accumulated 5,496 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc holds 6,965 shares. Blue Finance, Rhode Island-based fund reported 1,235 shares. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Corporation reported 9,925 shares. New York-based Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.17% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). 5.68 million were accumulated by Jennison Associate. Allen Invest Ltd Liability owns 8,033 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Company has invested 0.09% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). 35,444 were accumulated by Premier Asset. 37 are held by Carroll Financial Assocs Inc. Moreover, Allstate has 0.1% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited reported 0.09% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 244,969 shares or 0.24% of the stock.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $3.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc Cl A (NYSE:VMW) by 6,400 shares to 173,736 shares, valued at $31.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oaktree Cap Group Llc Unit (NYSE:OAK) by 65,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 846,252 shares, and cut its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 63,143 shares to 153,986 shares, valued at $18.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,827 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,638 shares, and cut its stake in R1 Rcm Inc.