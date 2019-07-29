As Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Consonance Capital Management LP Has Cut Position by $7.21 Million; Iowa State Bank Maintains Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB)

Consonance Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp sold 400,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.26 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.35 million, down from 4.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $663.90M market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.53. About 306,671 shares traded. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has declined 4.82% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VNDA News: 26/03/2018 – VANDA HAS 45 DAYS INITIATE A PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT; 15/03/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stkat $17/Share; 02/05/2018 – VANDA PHARMA 1Q EPS 6.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14.3C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNDA); 15/05/2018 – Cormorant Asset Management Buys 1.8% Position in Vanda Pharma; 13/04/2018 – Vanda Wins Appeal Case on Fanapt; 13/04/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS – U.S. FEDERAL COURT AFFIRMED U.S. COURT’S DECISION THAT WEST WARD PHARMACEUTICALS INFRINGED CO’S U.S. ‘610 PATENT FOR FANAPT; 06/03/2018 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at March 2018 Investor Conferences; 14/03/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NET PROCEEDS TO BE USED FOR COMMERCIAL AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES; 20/04/2018 – MARSHALLS PLC MSLH.L – ANNOUNCES ITS INTENTION TO APPOINT VANDA MURRAY OBE TO BOARD AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIR OF BOARD

Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank bought 10,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,362 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 18,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $39.26. About 4.23 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Consonance Capital Management Lp, which manages about $513.80M and $1.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 124,790 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $143.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 1.54M shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.99 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vericel Corp.

Analysts await Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 133.33% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.09 per share. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Vanda Pharmaceuticals Is Sinking Today – Motley Fool” published on February 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Vanda (VNDA): Time to Buy? – Nasdaq” on November 16, 2018. More interesting news about Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Vanda (VNDA) Class Action Lawsuit: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. â€“ VNDA – GlobeNewswire” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold VNDA shares while 39 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 52.17 million shares or 0.25% less from 52.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 25,672 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 67,489 shares. Prudential Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Parametric Port Limited Liability Company holds 60,779 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 3,876 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability owns 20,300 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Co reported 17,911 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 34,514 shares or 0% of the stock. First Manhattan Com invested in 0.04% or 379,404 shares. 81,209 are held by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Principal Fincl Grp Inc has 0.01% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 152,713 shares. 626,287 were reported by Acadian Asset Management Lc.