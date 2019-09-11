As Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Market Valuation Declined, Federated Investors Upped Its Holding; As Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) Stock Declined, West Family Investments Has Boosted Stake by $1.35 Million

Federated Investors Inc increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) by 90.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc bought 121,038 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.19% . The institutional investor held 255,094 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69M, up from 134,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $753.80M market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.25. About 165,221 shares traded. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has declined 37.59% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.59% the S&P500. Some Historical VNDA News: 15/05/2018 – Invesco Buys New 2.5% Position in Vanda Pharma; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 5.9% of Vanda Pharma; 13/04/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS – U.S. FEDERAL COURT AFFIRMED U.S. COURT’S DECISION THAT WEST WARD PHARMACEUTICALS INFRINGED CO’S U.S. ‘610 PATENT FOR FANAPT; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $43.6M; 09/04/2018 – Vanda to Present Tradipitant Scientific Posters at the 10th Georg Rajka International Symposium of Atopic Dermatitis; 13/04/2018 – Vanda Wins Appeal Case on Fanapt®; 23/05/2018 – VANDA CITES DATA FROM JET STUDY ON 3-NIGHT TRANSATLANTIC TRAVEL; 13/04/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ‘610 PATENT IS SET TO EXPIRE NOVEMBER 2, 2027; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals: Reiterates Prior 2018 Fincl Guidance; 09/04/2018 – Vanda Pharma Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners Lp (SMLP) by 80.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 150,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% . The institutional investor held 335,692 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 185,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Summit Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $408.88M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.19. About 277,580 shares traded or 2.17% up from the average. Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) has declined 54.04% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SMLP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMLP); 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE ADVERSE EFFECT ON FERC; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 16/03/2018 Summit Midstream Partners, LP Responds to FERC Announcement; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – ON TARGET TO DELIVER ON ITS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners Doesn’t Expect to Be Adversely Impacted by FERC Income Tax Announcement; 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SMLP DOES NOT EXPECT TO BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY YESTERDAY’S ANNOUNCEMENT FROM FERC; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $117.3 MLN VS $135.8 MLN; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SMLP.N – QTRLY LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.18; 25/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces Series A Preferred Distribution

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $40.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 24,897 shares to 21,839 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 31,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 320,733 shares, and cut its stake in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK).

More notable recent Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "27 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session – Benzinga" on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq" published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "FDA rejects Vanda's Hetlioz for jet lag disorder – Seeking Alpha" on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: "Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For These September PDUFA Dates – Benzinga" published on August 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com's news article titled: "Biotech Stock On The Radar: Is Vanda A Buy Ahead Of Its PDUFA Date? – Benzinga" with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold VNDA shares while 39 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 52.17 million shares or 0.25% less from 52.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Morgan Stanley invested in 627,232 shares or 0% of the stock. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Com invested in 0% or 5,600 shares. Northern Tru accumulated 699,728 shares. Prelude Management Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 1,734 shares. Alps Advisors Incorporated has 21,354 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Limited Liability accumulated 44,282 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 81,209 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Consonance Limited Partnership accumulated 4.95% or 4.26M shares. Ameriprise Fin stated it has 453,568 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amer Interest Gp holds 38,949 shares or 0% of its portfolio. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac invested in 0.53% or 128,346 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) or 201,325 shares. Shanda Asset Management Hldgs Limited reported 44,787 shares stake. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 55,414 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Summit Midstream: Future Concerns Outweigh Near-Term Value – Seeking Alpha" on March 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Jim Cramer Weighs In On Twilio, AT&T And More – Benzinga" published on July 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: "SMLP Announces Start-Up of DJ Basin Processing Plant – PRNewswire" on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: "Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce a Constituent Change to The Cushing® MLP High Income Index – PRNewswire" published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Mispriced Midstream MLP With 15% Yield Plus Upside – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: May 08, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold SMLP shares while 12 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 27.32 million shares or 4.43% less from 28.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 93,683 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 1.03 million shares. 166,200 were accumulated by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Raymond James And Associates has 18,688 shares. Alps Advsrs holds 0% or 10,754 shares in its portfolio. Evergreen Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) for 84,000 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Com accumulated 753,610 shares. West Family Invests holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) for 335,692 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% or 9,860 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank reported 180 shares. Cohen & Steers reported 277,282 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Us Bancorporation De, Minnesota-based fund reported 1,800 shares. Regions Corporation holds 0% or 1,000 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Communication Ltd reported 691,696 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 21,422 shares for 0% of their portfolio.