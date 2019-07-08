As Valmont Industries (VMI) Stock Value Declined, Qv Investors Upped Its Holding; Ecolab (ECL) Holding Held by Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp

Qv Investors Inc increased its stake in Valmont Industries (VMI) by 42.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc bought 41,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 137,779 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.93 million, up from 96,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Valmont Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $127.74. About 72,484 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has declined 15.79% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 06/03/2018 – VALMONT SEES LONG-TERM OPERATING MARGIN GREATER 12%; 06/03/2018 – Valmont Hosts Investor Day Today, March 6, 2018 in New York City; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.70 TO $7.80; 06/03/2018 – Valmont at Analyst Day Hosted By Seaport Today; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.70-EPS $7.80; 09/04/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s 12th Annual Omaha Research Trip; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.87, EST. $1.80; 05/03/2018 – Valmont Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend of 37.5C; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC QUARTERLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.72

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 85.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp bought 18,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,366 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, up from 21,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $197.39. About 13,720 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500.

Qv Investors Inc, which manages about $701.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 35,060 shares to 135,019 shares, valued at $15.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 47,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 283,891 shares, and cut its stake in Hyster (NYSE:HY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold VMI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 6.16% less from 18.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Company has invested 0.05% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% or 4,500 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Parkside Comml Bank And Tru has 0% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Comml Bank Of America De reported 36,704 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.04% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 304,607 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 7,220 shares. Legal And General Gru Plc owns 34,217 shares. Citigroup accumulated 784 shares or 0% of the stock. First Mercantile Trust has 0.04% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 1,350 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 2,883 shares. 62,558 are held by Automobile Association. Moreover, Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 6,123 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 11,803 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Run Ltd Company has invested 1.91% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Raymond James Fincl stated it has 62,994 shares. Nippon Life Investors Americas holds 22,870 shares. Luminus Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.43% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Moreover, Nordea Ab has 0.1% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 260,990 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co has 0.06% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.13% or 1.08 million shares. Kanawha Capital Ltd holds 1.32% or 53,199 shares in its portfolio. Montecito Commercial Bank accumulated 8,091 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Front Barnett Limited Liability owns 0.22% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 7,770 shares. Td Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Sumitomo Life Insurance Commerce holds 9,368 shares. Central Natl Bank And Tru invested in 0.02% or 411 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 49,281 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Hilton Cap Mngmt Lc holds 380 shares.

