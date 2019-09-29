As Valmont Inds (VMI) Stock Value Rose, Holder Harvey Partners Upped Stake; Chevron New (CVX) Market Valuation Rose While Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 52.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 13,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 39,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.95M, up from 25,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $138.43. About 83,296 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $8.00 TO $8.10; 05/03/2018 – Valmont Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend of 37.5C; 06/03/2018 – Valmont Hosts Investor Day Today, March 6, 2018 in New York City; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q EPS $1.72; 09/04/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s 12th Annual Omaha Research Trip; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.70-EPS $7.80; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q EPS $1.72; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.87, EST. $1.80

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 40.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 2,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 4,247 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $528,000, down from 7,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $118.6. About 6.60 million shares traded or 19.19% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP- ONTARIO COURT OF APPEAL UPHELD LOWER COURT’S DETERMINATION THAT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CO CANNOT BE ENFORCED AGAINST CHEVRON CANADA LTD; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Advancing Development of Unconventional Resources, Particularly in U.S. Permian Basin; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/25/2018 09:06 AM; 25/04/2018 – Chevron removed executives from Venezuela after two of its workers were imprisoned over a dispute with state-owned oil company PDVSA; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDED STOCKHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECTS BASE PLUS SHALE & TIGHT CAPITAL SPEND OF $9 BLN TO $10 BILLION EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022; 26/05/2018 – Sunday Observer: Kishu Gomes vacates top job at Chevron; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PERMIAN UNCONVENTIONAL YE 2022 PRODUCTION OF 650 MBOED; 06/04/2018 – CHEVRON HAS REQUESTED EXTENSION OF CONTRACT TO OPERATE ROKAN BLOCK IN INDONESIA BEYOND 2021 -ENERGY MINISTRY OFFICIAL

Harvey Partners Llc, which manages about $369.32M and $72.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 9,838 shares to 19,662 shares, valued at $4.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 16 investors sold VMI shares while 76 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 16.61 million shares or 3.66% less from 17.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt invested in 47,842 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Highlander Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 5,000 shares. Amer Century Companies invested in 55,485 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management reported 5,503 shares. State Street Corp has 0.01% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 539,197 shares. Us Savings Bank De owns 0% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 3,232 shares. Asset Mngmt has 3,159 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Creative Planning accumulated 7,398 shares. Jefferies Grp Lc has invested 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Barclays Public Limited Liability holds 8,482 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Natl Bank Of Omaha stated it has 0.04% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Fiduciary Management Wi invested in 469,979 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Lc Tn reported 1,370 shares stake. Royal Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 17,210 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt accumulated 102,618 shares.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $632.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:AM) by 904,314 shares to 1.93 million shares, valued at $22.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noble Midstream Partners Lp by 65,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,567 shares, and has risen its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 15.69 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

