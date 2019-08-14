As Valmont Inds (VMI) Stock Value Rose, Holder Cutter & Company Brokerage Has Lowered Holding by $413,140; Farallon Capital Management Lowered Equinix (EQIX) Stake by $314.44 Million; Stock Price Rose

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 3,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The institutional investor held 12,343 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, down from 15,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $131.97. About 88,347 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 05/03/2018 – Valmont Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend of 37.5C; 30/04/2018 – VALMONT COMPLETES SALE OF DONHAD PTY; 06/03/2018 – Valmont at Analyst Day Hosted By Seaport Today; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q Net $39.3M; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $8-Adj EPS $8.10

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 62.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc sold 694,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 416,759 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $188.86M, down from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $548.38. About 404,511 shares traded or 9.71% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Analysts await Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.34 EPS, up 28.57% or $0.52 from last year’s $1.82 per share. VMI’s profit will be $52.15 million for 14.10 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Valmont Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold VMI shares while 72 reduced holdings.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24 million and $351.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 4,988 shares to 50,117 shares, valued at $3.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 12,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,588 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings.