As Valmont Inds (VMI) Stock Price Rose, Holder Harvey Partners Cut Its Position by $2.05 Million; Agree Realty (ADC) Holding Raised by Tributary Capital Management Llc

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Agree Realty Corp (ADC) by 13.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 28,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% . The institutional investor held 242,717 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.83M, up from 214,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agree Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $72.02. About 99,563 shares traded. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has risen 27.26% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ADC News: 13/03/2018 Agree Realty Announces Forward Common Stk Offering; 10/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 285% to 12 Days; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q Rev $34.6M; 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.54/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Buys 1.2% of Agree Realty; 23/04/2018 – DJ Agree Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADC); 13/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: ARI ADC BKI CTT HGV HMLP RPD; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q EPS 53c; 03/05/2018 – Joey Agree Named Finalist For EY’s Entrepreneur Of The Year Award In Michigan And Northwest Ohio Region; 23/04/2018 – AGREE REALTY – 2018 ACQUISITION VOLUME OUTLOOK REMAINS BETWEEN $250 MLN AND $300 MLN, DISPOSITION GUIDANCE REMAINS BETWEEN $25 MLN AND $50 MLN

Harvey Partners Llc decreased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 38.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc sold 15,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 25,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, down from 41,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $134.12. About 104,703 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $8.00 TO $8.10; 06/03/2018 – Valmont Hosts Investor Day Today, March 6, 2018 in New York City; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.70 TO $7.80; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q EPS $1.72

Analysts await Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.34 EPS, up 28.57% or $0.52 from last year’s $1.82 per share. VMI’s profit will be $52.15 million for 14.33 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Valmont Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.43% EPS growth.

Harvey Partners Llc, which manages about $369.32M and $60.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 188,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $759,457 activity. Shares for $3,174 were bought by Agree Joey on Monday, July 1. RAKOLTA JOHN JR bought $642,000 worth of stock.

