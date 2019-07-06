As Valmont Inds (VMI) Stock Declined, Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Position; As Barclays Plc (BCS) Valuation Rose, Geode Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 10.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 6,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06 million, down from 60,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $127.74. About 72,284 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has declined 15.79% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 30/04/2018 – VALMONT COMPLETES SALE OF DONHAD PTY; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.70-EPS $7.80; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SEES FY ADJ. EPS $8-$8.10, SAW $8; 09/04/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s 12th Annual Omaha Research Trip; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $8.00 TO $8.10; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $8-Adj EPS $8.10; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd. for AUD80M in Net Proceeds; 05/03/2018 Valmont Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.87, EST. $1.80; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.70 TO $7.80

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Barclays Plc (BCS) by 39.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 78,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 119,923 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $959,000, down from 198,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Barclays Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.84. About 1.31M shares traded. Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has declined 30.20% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BCS News: 15/05/2018 – Nielsen Holdings Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – STMICROELECTRONICS NV STM.PA : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 26 FROM EUR 25; 19/04/2018 – Albemarle at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 06/03/2018 – FORMER FRENCH ECONOMY MINISTER BAROIN JOINS BARCLAYS: FIGARO; 21/05/2018 – Cincinnati Bell Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – TOPDANMARK TOP.CO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 275 FROM DKK 266; 09/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $71; 17/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 3050P FROM 3000P; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL BCB MAY ALSO CUT RATE IN JUNE IF ECONOMY STALLS:BARCLAYS

Analysts await Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 25.58% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.43 per share. BCS’s profit will be $1.38B for 6.13 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Barclays PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 56,634 shares to 883,231 shares, valued at $24.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 49,131 shares in the quarter, for a total of 307,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66 billion and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 50,100 shares to 229,500 shares, valued at $25.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Rowe Price Grp (NASDAQ:TROW) by 34,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Posco (NYSE:PKX).

Analysts await Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. VMI’s profit will be $48.96 million for 14.26 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.84 actual EPS reported by Valmont Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.74% EPS growth.

