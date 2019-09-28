As Valmont Inds (VMI) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Spitfire Capital Has Lifted Its Position; Akorn (Call) (AKRX) Position Boosted by Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Akorn Inc. (Call) (AKRX) by 374.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 239,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.78% . The institutional investor held 303,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56M, up from 63,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Akorn Inc. (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $483.13 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.83. About 1.59 million shares traded. Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) has declined 79.68% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AKRX News: 18/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Akorn, Inc. – AKRX; 26/03/2018 – SEC – AKORN INC, FORMER CFO & CONTROLLER AGREED TO SETTLE THE CHARGES WITHOUT ADMITTING OR DENYING THE COMMISSION’S ALLEGATIONS; 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Akorn, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018 (AKRX); 15/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Gkb Ophthalmics Ltd. – Board Meeting To Be Held On 30.05.2018; 22/04/2018 – Fresenius Terminates Merger Agreement With Akorn; 03/05/2018 – FRESENIUS SE FREG.DE SAYS DELAWARE COURT HEARING TO TAKE PLACE ON JULY 9 REGARDING CANCELLED MERGER WITH AKORN; 22/04/2018 – Akorn: Previously Disclosed Ongoing Investigation Hasn’t Found Any Facts That Would Result in Material Adverse Effect on Akorn’s Business; 18/05/2018 – FRESENIUS CEO SEES AKORN CASE RESOLVED BY NEXT YEAR; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL REDUCED AKRX, MGI, NXPI, BABA, PCRX IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – FRESENIUS SAYS AKORN MISSUING PRIVILEGE TO SHIELD FILES

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 3,950 shares as the company's stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 38,879 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.93 million, up from 34,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $138.43. About 83,296 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $815.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3 Technologies Inc. by 2,170 shares to 9,425 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) by 127,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 438,498 shares, and cut its stake in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB).

More notable recent Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Akorn Provides Preliminary Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:AKRX – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for May 7, 2019 : SNAP, SQQQ, O, OSMT, AKRX, QQQ, PMT, AMD, TVIX, NOK, MNK, IAG – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 01/08/2019: EXEL,AXSM,AKRX – Nasdaq” on January 08, 2019. More interesting news about Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: US Stocks Turn Lower; Roku Shares Plummet – Benzinga” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Netflix, InspireMD, Roku, McDermott, California Resources – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00M and $95.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 22,320 shares to 250,445 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 29,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,500 shares, and cut its stake in National Resh Corp (NASDAQ:NRCIA).