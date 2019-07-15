As Valmont Inds (VMI) Share Value Declined, Holder Cutter & Company Brokerage Cut Position by $413,140; Nomura Holdings Decreased Position in Kansas City Southern (KSU) as Stock Price Rose

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 3,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,343 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, down from 15,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $128.8. About 115,883 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has declined 15.79% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SAYS IT MAY CONSIDER FURTHER ACTIONS TO CUT COSTS; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q EPS $1.72; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.87, EST. $1.80; 19/04/2018 – DJ Valmont Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMI); 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.70-EPS $7.80; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q Net $39.3M; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s 12th Annual Omaha Research Trip; 06/03/2018 – Valmont Hosts Investor Day Today, March 6, 2018 in New York City; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 99.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 532,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,673 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $315,000, down from 535,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $121.46. About 533,366 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 10.04% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Rev $638.6M; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches lntermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern expected to post earnings of $1.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 15/05/2018 – GLG Partners Adds XL Group, Exits Kansas City Southern: 13F; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q REV. $639M, EST. $639.5M; 05/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN INVESTING IN MEXICO RAIL CROSSING, SPUR; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – MAINTAIN OUTLOOK FOR MID-SINGLE DIGIT VOLUME GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 02/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 10.39% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.54 per share. KSU’s profit will be $171.01M for 17.86 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.39% EPS growth.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 125,852 shares to 150,852 shares, valued at $8.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United States Oil Fund Lp (USO) by 1.15M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer owns 0.24% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 76,833 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 0.02% or 11,000 shares. Ameriprise has invested 0% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Art Limited reported 0.02% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Fil Limited reported 2 shares stake. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management has 0.01% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 285 shares. 5,118 are held by Landscape Management Limited Com. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 14,919 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc invested in 0.14% or 859,112 shares. Virtu Ltd Company stated it has 16,052 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Co stated it has 31,297 shares or 0% of all its holdings. River Road Asset Ltd Llc reported 0.25% stake. California-based Reilly Financial Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Analysts await Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. VMI’s profit will be $48.96 million for 14.38 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.84 actual EPS reported by Valmont Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold VMI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 6.16% less from 18.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 41,361 are held by Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Corp. State Street Corp owns 536,304 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dean Management owns 4,605 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 0% or 6,714 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) or 4,260 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 224,389 shares. Envestnet Asset Management owns 0% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 4,350 shares. 33,760 are owned by State Teachers Retirement Systems. 137,779 are owned by Qv. Jefferies Ltd Liability Co invested in 3,506 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset holds 0% or 400 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 3,622 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt has 2,870 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 18,504 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 227,717 shares.