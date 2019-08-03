As Valmont Inds (VMI) Share Price Rose, Cutter & Company Brokerage Trimmed Its Position by $413,140; As Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Valuation Rose, Holder Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Lowered Holding

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 3,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The institutional investor held 12,343 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, down from 15,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $132.78. About 86,874 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $8.00 TO $8.10; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC QUARTERLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.72; 19/04/2018 – DJ Valmont Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMI); 30/04/2018 – VALMONT COMPLETES SALE OF DONHAD PTY; 09/04/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s 12th Annual Omaha Research Trip; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SEES FY ADJ. EPS $8-$8.10, SAW $8; 06/03/2018 – Valmont Hosts Investor Day Today, March 6, 2018 in New York City; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q EPS $1.72; 06/03/2018 – Valmont at Analyst Day Hosted By Seaport Today

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 11,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 26,030 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, down from 37,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $79.67. About 1.07 million shares traded or 16.59% up from the average. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 03/04/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – SELECTED BY U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS, EUROPE DISTRICT, TO DELIVER ARCHITECTURAL AND ENGINEERING CONSULTING SERVICES; 25/04/2018 – Jacobs Selected by ENCINA for New BTX Plant in Wyoming; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Replaces Chairman Jacobs with Independent Director — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – TRACKING ON PLAN TO ACHIEVE COST SYNERGIES FROM CH2M ACQUISITION; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS 2Q REV. $3.94B, EST. $3.64B; 31/05/2018 – Jacobs Wins FEMA Puerto Rico Response Contract; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Board Is Grateful to Jacobs for His Decades of Service; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING – REMAIN COMMITTED TO ACHIEVING RUN-RATE OF $150 MLN OF NET COST SYNERGIES BY END OF FISCAL 2019; 22/03/2018 – Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Selects Jacobs for Expansion in Local Refining Capacity Pre-Feasibility Study

Analysts await Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.34 EPS, up 28.57% or $0.52 from last year’s $1.82 per share. VMI’s profit will be $50.61M for 14.19 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Valmont Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold VMI shares while 72 reduced holdings.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24 million and $351.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,028 shares to 4,278 shares, valued at $768,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 4,988 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,117 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings.

