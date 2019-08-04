As Valmont Inds (VMI) Market Value Rose, Spitfire Capital Has Lifted Stake; Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Stock Value Declined While Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Trimmed by $570,000 Its Holding

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $110.73. About 1.97M shares traded or 13.56% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 Itineraries; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 ltineraries; 10/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Honors Actors Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, With Baby Son Ocean, As First-Ever Godfamily For Global Cruise Line; 17/05/2018 – Celebrity Cruises Unveils an Ahh-Inspiring Escape at The Spa on Celebrity Edge; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES – NCC EXCLUDING FUEL ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.5% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY AND UP 3.0% TO 3.5% AS-REPORTED FOR FY; 29/03/2018 – Cruise Critic: Royal Caribbean Looking at More Affordable Version of the Ultimate Family Suite for Other Ships; 15/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN TO INVEST $200M IN COCOCAY PROPERTY; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q REV. $2.03B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCL)

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 34,929 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, up from 32,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $132.78. About 86,874 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.70 TO $7.80; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.70-EPS $7.80; 05/03/2018 – Valmont Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend of 37.5C; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT SEES LONG-TERM OPERATING MARGIN GREATER 12%; 05/03/2018 Valmont Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT REAFFIRMING FY 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 – Valmont at Analyst Day Hosted By Seaport Today; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.87, EST. $1.80; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $8-Adj EPS $8.10

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold VMI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 6.16% less from 18.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability holds 0% or 43 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested in 0% or 75,807 shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 271,490 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Liability Co Dc holds 1.71% or 154,121 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 2,325 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 3,118 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt stated it has 222 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 221,007 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 59,415 shares or 0% of the stock. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 5,736 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 53,099 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited owns 0.02% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 5,503 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.56 million are owned by Dimensional Fund Advsr L P. Moreover, Jaffetilchin Inv Prtn Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Los Angeles Cap Equity Research reported 8,912 shares stake. Nuwave Investment Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.15% or 1,075 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has 36 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Regent Invest Management Ltd Co has 0.75% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 3,000 shares. Campbell And Investment Adviser Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.24% or 4,307 shares. 169 were accumulated by Moody Savings Bank Tru Division. Glenmede Trust Company Na invested 0% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Moreover, Alpine Woods Investors Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Ameriprise Fincl Inc invested in 816,492 shares. First Manhattan owns 350 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Company has invested 0.01% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Moreover, Field Main National Bank & Trust has 0.88% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 8,135 shares.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98M and $85.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 80,000 shares to 198,300 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $50,190 activity. Shares for $554.74 million were sold by Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 420 shares valued at $50,190 was bought by Howe Stephen R. Jr..

