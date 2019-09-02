As Valmont Inds (VMI) Market Valuation Rose, Spitfire Capital Increased Stake; As Centene (CNC) Valuation Rose, Amalgamated Bank Has Raised Stake

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 34,929 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, up from 32,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $135.5. About 93,235 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 05/03/2018 Valmont Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT SEES LONG-TERM OPERATING MARGIN GREATER 12%; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $8-Adj EPS $8.10; 06/03/2018 – Valmont Hosts Investor Day Today, March 6, 2018 in New York City; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $8.00 TO $8.10; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SEES FY ADJ. EPS $8-$8.10, SAW $8; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT REAFFIRMING FY 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC QUARTERLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.72; 05/03/2018 – Valmont Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend of 37.5C

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Centene Corporation (CNC) by 104.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank bought 30,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 59,971 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, up from 29,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Centene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 3.04 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 09/05/2018 – Centene to Use Proceeds to Finance Part of Cash Consideration in Fidelis Care Deal; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Washington-based Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Gsa Cap Partners Llp invested 0.31% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Roberts Glore Il invested in 0.58% or 17,550 shares. 217,835 are owned by Asset One Limited. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0.09% or 42.27M shares. The Pennsylvania-based Cs Mckee LP has invested 1.66% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Rice Hall James & Assocs Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 21,507 shares. Bankshares stated it has 16,880 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 66 were accumulated by Covington Capital. Focused Wealth Incorporated owns 200 shares. Stifel Finance Corp holds 0.01% or 76,631 shares. Nuwave Inv Ltd accumulated 122 shares. Gateway Advisers holds 0.01% or 19,031 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Advisors, Iowa-based fund reported 35,224 shares. Michigan-based World Asset Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

