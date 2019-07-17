As Valmont Inds (VMI) Market Valuation Declined, Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed by $819,000 Its Stake; Underhill Investment Management Has Decreased Its Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Stake by $1.91 Million as Stock Value Rose

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 10.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 6,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06 million, down from 60,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $129.01. About 65,879 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has declined 15.79% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 06/03/2018 – VALMONT SEES LONG-TERM OPERATING MARGIN GREATER 12%; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SAYS IT MAY CONSIDER FURTHER ACTIONS TO CUT COSTS; 30/04/2018 – VALMONT COMPLETES SALE OF DONHAD PTY; 05/03/2018 Valmont Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd. for AUD80M in Net Proceeds; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q EPS $1.72; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC QUARTERLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.72; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q Net $39.3M; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.70 TO $7.80; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.87, EST. $1.80

Underhill Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc sold 11,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,785 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38 million, down from 86,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Estee Lauder Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $189.11. About 1.26 million shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66B and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Bk Of India (SBKFF) by 72,600 shares to 715,500 shares, valued at $33.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 50,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP).

Analysts await Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. VMI’s profit will be $48.96M for 14.40 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.84 actual earnings per share reported by Valmont Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.74% EPS growth.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94M for 94.56 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

